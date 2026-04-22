Invincible season five is on the way, but reactions to an upcoming plot are already disturbing

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Amazon’s Invincible is steadily chipping away at over 144 issues, which means we might get a highly controversial plot involving Mark and Anissa in season five.

Some cheeky spoilers from this point: You have been warned.

Though a release date is yet to be revealed, with early projections suggesting early in 2027, Invincible season five will deal with the fallout from the Viltrumite war. Around this time, in issue #110, the Viltrumite Anissa brutally rapes our protagonist, Mark Grayson.

Why is this often asked when men are the ones being raped? No mark did not want her. And anissa ain't exactly weak if she survived as long as she did https://t.co/4Usm02N41t — Seras (@Nephilmblood) April 17, 2026

Though disturbing, the assault serves to kick off a series of major storylines, including the birth of Marky and Mark’s own relationship with Atom Eve. The showrunners are yet to confirm whether they’ll be adapting the issue, but it’s a crucial point in the overall story, so it’s hard to ignore.

In the source comics, the assault occurs when the Viltrumites are attempting to rekindle their empire by mating with humans. Considering Mark and his dad just blew up Viltrum, the storyline is very much on the way.

Chronologically, it’s proboably going to happen in season five.

forget the animation this bitch Anissa literally violated and raped my boi Mark like twas nothing 😂😭🔥🔥 Mark: I'm Invincible

Anissa: No, I'm fucking Invincible https://t.co/UJ9DULRpKQ pic.twitter.com/6X8sIQy4qN — Realest One 📉☯️📈 (@ajlxngx) April 10, 2026

Reactions to Invincible’s potential season five plot are gross

In last week’s episode, after Mark confessed to killing Conquest, Anissa looked over her shoulder at him in a moment that has since gone viral. It looked like a clear tease for the upcoming storyline, but people’s reactions to the plot have already been predictably gross.

Over on TikTok, people were genuinely thrilled at the tease, seeing it as some kind of a win for Mark.

One comment, which got over 20k likes, read: “They better animate each bounce with impact frames on it.”

“Better than eve ngl,” someone else said, as another dubbed Mark “ungrateful” for not enjoying it.

Things aren’t much better over on Twitter, with one person writing: “What if a part of him wanted her?”

“It wouldn’t have worked if he didn’t want it,” someone else said.

It really shouldn’t need pointing out, but: There is literally no scenario where rape is something to be celebrated, whether the victim be a man or a woman.

Part of me thinks Amazon shouldn’t adapt the storyline, purely on the basis that the fanbase have ZERO shame online.

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Featured image credit: Amazon