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Erin

The tragic truth of Erin Moriarty’s apperence after vile bullying about ‘obsession’ with surgery

The Boys star has spoken about it numerous times now

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Erin Moriarty has played Starlight on The Boys since season one, but amidst that, she is constantly trolled for her face, a shifting facial structure, and what a Fox News host described as an “obsession” with plastic surgery.

The Boys might mock right-wingers and internet trolls, but unfortunately, a lot of that criticism goes right over their heads. People will binge the show and obsess over the details, but in the same breath share disparaging remarks about one of the leading stars’ changing apperence. Memes go viral each and every season.

Though a large portion of the comments are overtly gross, and I’m talking about people saying she’s “less f**kable now”, Twitter is still filled with comments like this: “Starlight‘s face looks so weird and strange.”

“How old was Starlight when she was cast bc she started as like a cute young girl and now is this 40 year old woman Botox coming out of her asshole trying to play a girl her 20s and it’s sad to watch,” another said.

Someone else added: “What the fuck did Starlight’s actress do to her face, Jesus. She looks look Mickey Rourke. I know the producers are mad as hell.”

She quit social media after the bullying

Though obviously misogynistic comments about Erin have been prevalent since way back in season one, it really heated up around the time season three was released. Her face was noticeably different, and the keyboard warriors had a field day with it as they typed away in the mother’s basement.

Then, the dial was turned up to 11 when Fox News’ Megyn Kelly dedicated an entire rant to young women getting plastic surgery.

“She’s got the Kim Kardashian lips, she’s made her nose so skinny, it looks like a pencil now… I find it like a sign of mental illness,” she said.

Erin quit social media as a result, but said: “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things.

“To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

For a few months, she thought “my career is over” as she watched people drag her to the moon and back on social media. Her cast members were concerned for her safety, and showrunner Eric Kripke pointed out that “Most male actors don’t have to put up with this [expletive].”

There’s another factor that no one talks about

I don’t know about you, but my parents always taught me it was rude to talk negatively about other people’s appearances. Apparently, the hordes of Twitter dude bros didn’t get that memo, which might be why most of them hide behind faceless profiles.

Anyways, there’s another factor in the Erin Moriarty face controversy that people conveniently forget: She’s got a literal autoimmune disease.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

She explained: “Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/everybody. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely.

“One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease.”

Graves’ disease, the same condition that Wendy Williams has, comes with varying symptoms that include facial changes and weight loss.

People shouldn’t need an autoimmune disease to not have horrible comments made about them, though.

Has The Boys’ Erin Moriarty had plastic surgery?

Erin Moriarty’s face has been a major topic of conversation, so of course, armchair experts and actual experts have offered their two cents. Everything from buccal fat removal to rhinoplasty has been mentioned, but Erin has never explicitly confirmed any procedures.

But even if she did, so what? Why does someone getting plastic surgery affect you so deeply? She could get cat eyes and a third eye for all I care, I just wanna see her kill The Deep on The Boys.

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Featured image credit: Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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