The Boys star posts snarky message after his sinister interview about ‘abducting girls’ goes viral

‘She’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle’

3 hours ago

The Boys star Tomer Capone, who has played Frenchie since season one, has found himself entrenched in controversy after his past came to light.

Though it’s not clear how everyone was ignorant of his past up until this point, Twitter has only just discovered that Tomer Capone served in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). He was conscripted in 2004 and was then promoted to squad leader. He fought in the 2006 Lebanon War.

Considering the ongoing genocide happening in Palestine right now, people on Twitter pointed out that his casting goes against everything The Boys stands for. It mocks and comments on political moments.

“All of the boys’ attempts at left-wing social commentary fall flat because they have an IDF soldier on the cast lol,” someone wrote.

Then, a 2016 interview with Ynet emerged online. In passages translated into English, Tomer recalled taking a girl from her family in the “middle of the night.”

“The next day, someone is arrested and a weapon is found in his drawer. You and your friends attack him, you beat him up. The next day, we went into a week-long operation inside the Nablus kasbah and I’m the commander,” another portion reads. “Children threw stones at us, and there were disturbances, and my friend fired a bullet.”

Though Tomer has yet to officially comment, despite being asked, he did post something to his Instagram story.

Tomer Capone shared a message on Insta

Twitter is absolutely brimming with posts about Tomer Capone, and considering The Boys is on right now, it’s a dark shadow above the show. Having seemingly noticed the narrative, Tomer has been posting the same thing on his Instagram story every few hours.

It’s a picture of Albert Einstein alongside the words: “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet just because there’s a picture with a quote next to it.”

This is perhaps a reference to the most prominent posts right now. First posted by the Twitter page Zionist Tracker, the image shows a black and white Tomer alongside some serious allegations.

Tomer Capone has been approached for further comment.

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Featured image credit: Amazon MGM