‘She doesn’t struggle’: The Boys star’s ‘dark’ past resurfaces as chilling interview emerges

He’s been in the show since season one, but people are only just finding out

3 hours ago

With the release of the final season of Amazon’s The Boys, people are learning about Tomer Capone’s past in the IDF.

Since 2019, The Boys’ genius take on modern politics has been a major draw for the Amazon Prime series. It masterfully weaves real-life political moments and ideas with fiction, all told through the lens of the over-saturated superhero genre.

But now the left-leaning show is being dubbed “hypocritical” and “ironic” for including Tomer Capone, who has been a cast member since season one. Here’s why.

Tomer Capone served in the IDF

Whether it’s blissful ignorance or genuine new news is a different question, but people on Twitter are only just learning about Israeli actor Tomer Capone, who has played the beloved character Frenchie since season one. He served in the Israel Defence Forces and has posted pictures to his Instagram in the past.

“All of the boys’ attempts at left-wing social commentary fall flat because they have an IDF soldier on the cast lol,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “I can’t lie, The Boys having a prominent character played by a former IOF soldier deflates any semblance of political critique it could have ever had and imo reduces it back to the Snyder-esque superhero slop it’s actually mocking, at least partially.”

الواطي جالس يستفز الجمهور وينشر صور جديده له أيام ماكان مع الجيش الإسرائيلي الممثل ذا كان جندي سابق داهم منازل فلسطينية واختطف فتيات فلسطينيات وصرّح بذلك بشكل علني ومع كذا صحيفة والان جمهور مسلسل The Boys الاجانب مسوين حملة كبيره على الغاء الاشتراك في Prime Video الي تعرض العمل https://t.co/Q38nn0OyMC pic.twitter.com/aISvOR7sLg — 𝑲𝑼. (@_kivo3) April 13, 2026

Then an interview resurfaced

The Boys’ Tomer Capone was conscripted into the Israel Defence Forces in 2004. He first served as a soldier before being promoted to squad leader with the IDF’s 202nd battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade. He served during the 2006 Lebanon War.

After the realisation flooded Twitter, people dug through old interviews of his. They found one with Ynet from 2016, where he talked about military action.

In the translated interview, he said: “In the middle of the night, you enter a family’s house, you’re not aggressive, but the family doesn’t let you get their 18-year- old daughter out easily, and a fight starts. Pushing, cursing, and we tear her apart and drive off.

“We arrive, we take her out of the car, she’s handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn’t struggle, but she lets go of my grip, signaling me to give her a hand more gently. Her eyes are of course covered with flannel. I bring her into the room, put her in and see eight other girls inside who look more or less the same. And they close the door in your face.”

Elsewhere in the interview, whilst discussing military action in the West Bank city of Nablus, he recalled: “The next day, someone is arrested and a weapon is found in his drawer. You and your friends attack him, you beat him up. The next day, we went into a week-long operation inside the Nablus kasbah and I’m the commander.

“Children threw stones at us, and there were disturbances, and my friend fired a bullet. Pressure, chaos. And lots of moments of disruption, of pranks at the checkpoints, impatience, the most banal stories – someone is transporting fruit, so you disassemble the entire truck and open all the watermelons for him, make jokes. Or take him a bag of fruit without him even knowing and tell him, ‘Come on, drive,’ just because you’ve been there for hours and you feel like dying.”

Amazon Studios and Tomer Capone have been approached for comment

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Featured image credit: Amazon MGM