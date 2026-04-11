Moriah Wilson’s killer Kaitlin Armstrong was pregnant when arrested, her attorney reveals

They believe she should have had a ‘more lenient’ sentence

2 hours ago

The attorney for Kaitlin Armstrong has revealed she was pregnant when she was arrested. In 2023, Armstrong was convicted of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson and she was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Kaitlin Armstrong shot Moriah Wilson in 2022, when she became jealous of the relationship she had with her boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Moriah and Connor had been out as friends, and Kaitlin tracked her boyfriend. When he dropped Moriah at the apartment she had been staying at, Kaitlin entered and shot her dead.

When she believed authorities were getting suspicious of her, she fled the country. Armstrong used her sister’s passport to flee to Costa Rica, and got plastic surgery to change her appearance and look more like her sister, to avoid arrest. However, she was lured by police with adverts of yoga work, and later arrested.

One detail that was missed from the Netflix doc, The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, is that Kaitlin Armstrong claimed she was pregnant when she was arrested.

The revelation was made in court documents filed in 2023, when Armstrong and her attorney asked for a new trial. They argued Armstrong might have received a lighter punishment if a jury knew she had been expecting a baby.

“Kaitlin has also been pregnant twice, one occasion of which was during or near the time of her arrest,” the filing, obtained by the Daily Mail, stated. “Considering the sentence here was for 90 years and a maximum fine, there should be no question that this mitigating evidence would have resulted in a more lenient punishment.”

The file didn’t say how far gone Armstrong was, or if the father of the unborn child had been Colin Strickland.

A further attorney, who spoke to the Daily Mail questioned the claim, saying people who are pregnant are typically unable to get cosmetic surgery. Plastic surgeons routinely check a patient’s general health, and if they are pregnant, prior to surgeries such as a nose job.

The plastic surgeon who did the work for Kaitlin Armstrong has since spoken out, and didn’t note any mention of her being pregnant.

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.