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Homelander

Homelander guzzles breast milk like Red Bull on The Boys, so here’s what it’s made from

Antony Starr had specific requests before chugging it every episode

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Homelander is an utter freak by design in The Boys, and the mere uttering of his name undoubtedly sparks images of graphic violence, sleeping with his alleged mum, and yes, breast milk.

Since way back in The Boys season one, Homelander has been downing breast milk like a newborn. First, it was his sort-of mother, Madelyn Stillwell, but that’s since evolved into Firecracker’s milk and robbing literal hospitals. In the most recent episode of season five, he was bathing in an entire tub of it.

Amazon MGM

Credit: Amazon MGM

“I never expected it would become a thing in the show,” his actor, Antony Starr, admitted. “There’s a deep, deep-seated comfort that he gets from it.”

It’s become so viral that Antony even gets asked about it in real life, with waiters playing it “super cool” at first before asking if he wants some lactose.

Here’s how Homelander’s breast milk is made on The Boys

One of Homelander’s breast milk donors, the actress who plays Firecracker, has detailed how those scenes were filmed and what the actual liquid was made from.

“I mean, I breastfed a middle-aged man,” she laughed when asked about the stupidest scenes to film. “The most absurd stunt was the projectile moment of lactation, if you will. I’m standing there and we’re like three feet apart, and in between us there’s a mic stand that has a little nozzle on it.”

@much

This definitely counts as a stunt in our books 📕😂 Be sure to check out the FULL interview with Valorie Curry, Nathan Mitchell and the rest of THE BOYS cast on YT/MUCH ⭐️ Catch a new episode of THE BOYS every Wednesday, only on Prime Video.

♬ original sound – MuchMusic

Valorie Curry continued to explain that the nozzle was hooked up to a long tube that a man twenty feet away was operating. He was pumping almond milk down the tube to simulate Firecracker lactating.

“Very specifically, almond milk,” she revealed. “I’m not sure why. I believe it was Antony’s choice, so that’s a question for him.”

She said they filmed the scene numerous times, at which point the milk was hitting Homelander on different parts of his face. He was thrilled, obvs, but some was shot into his eye.

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Featured image credit: Amazon MGM

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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