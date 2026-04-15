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Soldier Boy

Soldier Boy ‘railing’ Shari Lewis in The Boys is even worse once you learn who she was

Okay, maybe too far?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Jensen Ackles returned as Soldier Boy for season five of The Boys, and while it looked like he was a goner for a moment, he’s alive and well, sleeping with Firecracker, and talking about a fling with the late Shari Lewis.

A bit of context. Soldier Boy is essentially the Captain America of The Boys universe, but he’s obviously a far cry from the glorified boy next door, Steve Rogers. He’s a raging racist for one, and his only major relationship was with a literal Nazi.

Credit: Amazon MGM

Credit: Amazon MGM

Who was Shari Lewis, and why was she in The Boys?

After being seemingly killed by the Supe-killing virus in episode two, Soldier Boy made a miraculous recovery in episode three. He survived thanks to the version one V running through his system, which he got way back in 1944.

He slept with Firecracker, which is up there in terms of gross crimes, and then told her he “railed Shari Lewis on the balcony of Studio 54.”

Naturally, most of us are left wondering who Shari Lewis even is, but there’s a reason we haven’t heard of her: She died in 1998, around a decade after Soldier Boy was captured by the Russians. Before that, he’d been a glorified celebrity, so it makes sense that they may have come in contact in The Boys’ universe.

Unfortunately, Googling who she is will leave you feeling a bit icky. You see, she was a beloved ventriloquist, puppeteer, children’s entertainer, and television show host.

The Boys does a brilliant job of taking something wholly innocent and warping it, and Shari Lewis’ mention is only the most recent example. The concept of a beloved childeren’s entertaining getting “railed” on a balcony is certainly a jarring concept. It’s also just weird, which is very on brand for Soldier Boy.

“What do you think he saw in her? Was she ventriloquising to him in the act??” one person laughed on Twitter, to which someone responded, “I’m trying not to think too hard.”

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Featured image credit: Amazon MGM

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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