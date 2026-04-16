The Boys’ Karl Urban says multiple people die in episode seven, and the title fully gives it away

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A beloved part of The Boys is the show’s ability to mercilessly kill your favourite character, but OMFG, Karl Urban says there are MULTIPLE deaths in episode seven.

We’ve seen some icons get axed in five seasons of The Boys, from Grace Mallory’s shocking exit in season four to A-Train in episode two of season five – sorry, too soon? Despite that, I think I’m going to give episode seven a miss, it’ll simply be too emotional.

“There are major characters that don’t even make it to the end credits of Episode 7, let alone before we even get into [the finale] … Watch out, just get ready,” Butcher actor Karl Urban revealed in a recent interview.

Don’t continue reading if you want to maintain a positive mindset.

The title of episode seven of The Boys fully gives it away

If you’re still reading this, you’re about to find out who dies in episode seven of The Boys. You have been warned, so don’t come at me.

As per IMDb, episode seven of The Boys is devastatingly titled: “The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk.”

It really shouldn’t need explaining, but “The Frenchman” is definitely Frenchie, the “man called Mother’s Milk” is obviously MM, and “The Female” is what they call Kimiko in the comics.

Again, another major spoiler warning here. I’m about to reveal who kills them.

Unfortunately for us, this also lines up with the original comic book. Frenchie, MM, and Kimiko are all killed by a man whose name rhymes with Snilliam Snutcher.

“No way they kill off Frenchie MM & Kimiko all in the same episode,” one person reacted on Twitter.

Another said: “Dang, when I saw that title for episode seven, I got reminded of their deaths in the comics and I really don’t want them to die but hech this is The Boys anyone can die.”

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Featured image credit: Amazon MGM