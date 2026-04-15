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homelander the boys season five ending etc

Will Homelander finally die in The Boys season five? Here’s his grisly ending in the comics

Of course, his ending involves more gore

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The fifth and final season of The Boys is well underway. If you’re desperate to know if Homelander gets his comeuppance and you lack the patience to wait for the finale on 20th May, then I have good news. The main comic book series wrapped up in 2012. Here’s the brutal ending Homelander gets in The Boys, as per the comics.

Homelander kills even more characters in the ending

Seasons four and five of The Boys adapt the graphic novel Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men. Homelander decides to free the supes from the control of Vought (and, more widely, the US government). He raises an army of superheroes to attack the White House and overthrow the government.

the boys season five homelander oval president

Subtle

The Boys do try to stop Homelander. Butcher works with the US military. He equips them with missiles that work against Compound V. The Boys don’t do a great job, though. Homelander murders Queen Maeve. He destroys the White House, killing everyone who was in it (including the President).

Fear not, Homelander gets a grisly death

Okay, so in the comics, Black Noir is very different. He’s actually a clone of Homelander, with some extra DNA from Stormfront. Vought created him and trained him to kill and replace Homelander, if he ever went rogue. Black Noir got a bit impatient, so he committed atrocities (including raping Becca) and framed Homelander for them.

The showrunner Erik Kripke confirmed way back in 2020 that in the TV show, Black Noir wasn’t a clone of Homelander. Homelander definitely did assault Becca. In more recent seasons of the show, Black Noir went in a very different direction.

In the TV show, Ryan is the character who shares genetics with Homelander, and be capable of destroying him.

the boys season five ryan homelander

Ryan, looking somewhat older than 13

In the finale of the comics, Butcher is all ready for his showdown with Homelander. Then, Black Noir materialises, and fights Homelander instead. Black Noir literally pulls Homelander apart. Yikes. Black Noir is pretty injured after this battle, so Butcher is able to finish him off with just a crowbar.

If Ryan has replaced Black Noir’s role in the TV show, does that mean he will be the one to kill Homelander? It does feel like the TV show has been building up to this. Will Butcher end up mercy killing Ryan after the big confrontation? I’m scared.

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More on: The Boys TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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