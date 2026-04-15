Creators behind Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender finally speak out as entire film leaks

‘Even if you disagree with us, I hope that you can still be respectful’

6 hours ago

The highly anticipated Legend of Aang film was leaked well before its projected premiere, and now the animators who worked on it have finally spoken out.

Almost two decades after the original The Last Airbender series aired, a follow-up film was due for release later this year. The film was set to follow the lives of the grown-up Avatar gang as they try to maintain balance between the spirit world and the four nations. But after an unfortunate accidental leak to a random person on X, the entire film is now widely available pretty much anywhere.

Paramount is issuing DMCA takedowns to accounts sharing ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ leaks Multiple clips have been leaked online pic.twitter.com/WWKCtULhd0 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 12, 2026

Avatar Films keeps taking down these re-uploads, but every time one goes down, another would pop up soon after. Now, animators who were involved in the film have spoken out about the leaks.

“We worked on the Aang movie for years with the expectation that we’d get to celebrate all of our hard work in theatres, just to see people unceremoniously leak the film and pass our shots around on Twitter like candy,” @papajoolia said on their X account.

“But pirating the movie after its release would have at least been better than this. This is incredibly disrespectful to all of the hard work the artists put in.”

Let me fill you on the Avatar the last Airbender issue – Hundreds of artists worked all through even with the constant fear of losing their jobs

– people were excited because it was going to be on the big screen

– Production is done

– Paramount says nahh guys we are putting on… pic.twitter.com/otRy5zrorZ — Ogunjobi Daniel (@OgunjobiDaniel2) April 14, 2026

Australian animator Tessa Bright joined the conversation, sharing her perspective as someone close to the project.

“It’s perfectly reasonable for anyone who worked on this project to be frustrated at this situation. The amount of effort and dedication it took to make this film happen speaks for itself in the final product, and I’m sure a lot of you will agree,” she said.

“And even if you disagree with us, I hope that you can find it in yourself to be still respectful. To the fans and industry folks who have spoken out for us, thank you; you’re a big reason it was all worth it.”

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