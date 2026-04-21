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mafs australia 2026 joel bride who wishes matched with instead

MAFS Aus’s Joel reveals who he wishes he was matched with instead of Juliette, and I’m shook

He believes this bride is ‘the realest there is’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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After weeks of animosity (and one bizarrely pleasant pub crawl), Joel and Juliette have finally quit MAFS Australia. What a relief. As Joel’s relationship with Juliette crashed and burned, he’s shared which bride he wishes the MAFS experts had matched him with instead. His response was super unexpected.

Joel participated in a question and answer session with MAFS Australia fans on Reddit. Several viewers asked him if there was another bride among the 2026 cast who he would have liked to be married to. In three separate threads, Joel said he’s have picked Bec. He also ranked Bec as his second-favourite MAFS 2026 participant (behind Steven).

I never would have guessed this. We hadn’t really seen Joel and Bec interact much on MAFS. Plus, we haven’t exactly seen Bec be the epitome of saintliness on the show.

Joel looking contemplative after yet another argument with Juliette on mafs australia(Image via Channel 4)

Joel looking contemplative after yet another argument with Juliette
(Image via Channel 4)

Joel did outline his reasoning. He wrote: “She’s the realest there is. She ain’t hiding, what you see is what you get.”

Apparently, Bec and Joel shared a sweet moment during the fifth commitment ceremony. He wrote: “Bec came to console me after Juliette stormed off the show, which wasn’t shown.”

Joel also shared that out of the whole MAFS Australia cast, he would have wanted to be matched with Evelyn Ellis from the 2023 season. This might not work out, as Evelyn is still in a relationship with Duncan from her series.

Well, I suppose Bec and Joel could bond over their mutual loathing of Juliette? Bec did use the word “fingerb*ng“, and Joel spends his spare time drumming with dildos. So, perhaps they’d laugh at each other’s bawdier jokes without causing scandals? Actually, maybe I ship this…

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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