Joel keeps throwing shade at Juliette (and MAFS Aus viewers) on Reddit and I’m screaming

1 hour ago

Well, we’re not the only people who spend all our spare time arguing about MAFS Australia on the internet. The 2026 groom Joel keeps popping up in MAFS viewers’ Reddit threads. Joel has been weighing in on threads about himself, Juliette, Gia… anything, really. He’s been thanking fans, plugging his Cameo page, discussing Lord of the Rings … but mostly insulting Juliette.

Joel has thrown some serious shade at Juliette in MAFS Australia viewers’ subreddit. He’s called his wedding with Juliette the “match of the century!” Joel also wrote: “Juliette stinks to high heavens.”

He joked: “I was consumed by darkness being around pure evil for that long everyday takes its toll.”

“I was very worn out by Juliette’s constant dark attacks. Day in day out. DISDAINT! LMAOOOOOOOOO,” he commented.

Another message poked fun at one of Juliette’s recurring complaints on MAFS.”‘He’s so tHeAtRiCaL aNd PeRfOrMaTiVe’ – CRACKS ME UP EVERY TIME LMAOOOOOOOO”

When MAFS fans were discussing how Joel stayed composed while Gia and Juliette were insulting him at the fourth dinner party, Joel weighted in.” You’d have more success flying to Mars than bullying me,” he retorted.

Joel also had some cutting comebacks for MAFS viewers who weren’t such fans of his. One Redditor wrote: “He would rather stay married to a c**t than to call [Juliette] out on her BS. It’s giving desperate.” Joel replied: “Don’t be so annoyed it’s only a tv show”, and threw in a laughing emoji.

Another Redditor wasn’t impressed with Joel lurking on the thread. They wrote: “Ew man. Stop milking your 15 minutes of fame. The fact you stayed with Juliette when she treated you and others so badly is so telling. Also you are charging $100 for a Cameo appearance lmaoooo.”

“You sound like someone who gets the ick from watching dildo drum covers,” Joel commented.

Also, some of his Cameo videos are actually more expensive than that.

Juliette did issue an apology for her behaviour towards Joel at the fourth dinner party (sort of). On the MAFS After The Dinner Party show, she said: “Everything was just completely foggy and blurry. I feel like I was just completely wigging out.”

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