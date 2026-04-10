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MAFS’ Juliette shares grovelling apology after that ‘star of the show’ lie, and tragic excuse

Oh please

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After lashing out at Joel for no reason at all and accusing him of wanting to be the “star of the show” at the latest MAFS Australia dinner party, which was a blatant lie, Juliette has shared an apology. Well, sort of.

The intruder bride told everyone that Joel performatively told her he wanted to be the “star of the show” while they were in their apartment, which he denied ever saying. She said she was “shocked” that he lied and had to “defend her name” because he was painting her out to be a “liar”.

However, in reality, Joel never even said that. If you roll back the tapes, the MAFS groom said to her, “You don’t see the star in me,” which is completely different. He was saying she doesn’t see the real him, not that he wants to be the centre of attention, and it wasn’t a bad comment at all.

Credit: Channel Nine

On the MAFS After The Dinner Party show, Juliette admitted that she was wrong and shared an absolutely tragic excuse, saying: “I completely misremembered. Everything was just completely foggy and blurry. I feel like I was just completely wigging out. I heard the star comment and as soon as I heard that, I just went boom.”

Right. She then made a half-hearted apology to Joel, if you can even call it that, saying she was “wrong” and felt “[bleep]ing awful” about her behaviour. I don’t think she even feels bad to be honest.

While watching the dinner party, the experts called her out for “speaking down” to Joel in an extremely “condescending” way. They said it was really “hard to watch” and called her behaviour “disrespectful”. They’re definitely about to go in on her at the next commitment ceremony. And I will be seated.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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