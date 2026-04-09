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Revealed: The six MAFS Australia 2026 cast members who are secretly mega rich

Maybe they’re not on the show to make money

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It turns out some of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast members might not have applied to be on the show just to get rich. Shock! Horror!

Some of the brides and grooms from the show this year have extremely impressive wealths before the experiment, so definitely don’t need the boost to their careers that reality TV can offer. In the cast this year we have secret successful business owners, real estate millionaires and people who are thriving on the career ladder.

So here are the details of the MAFS Australia 2026 cast members who are secretly rich. The most eligible brides and grooms in town!

Sam Stanton

MAFS Australia 2026 rich list

via E4

Sam is doing super well for himself. He owns a spin studio. After spending time in the US, Sam was inspired by the fitness culture there, and brought that energy back to Adelaide. The rest is history!

Scott McCristal

MAFS Australia 2026 rich list

via E4

According to AnyBusiness.com.au, Scott is one of the most successful grooms on MAFS Australia this year. He runs multiple businesses and is focused on expanding his commercial portfolio. He is the owner of three businesses. He established the McCristal Motors dealership, followed by a brokerage firm, and he also owns a jet ski repair mechanic shop.

Prior to the show he said he was determined to build an empire, and live a luxury lifestyle. That he has!

David Momoh

via E4

David is a corporate guy. He works in e-commerce and manages multiple side ventures, including digital content projects. Prior to the show, he described himself as a “hustler”. He also has multiple side hustles, including being a rapper, and hosting a YouTube dating show. Sure!

Danny Hewitt

MAFS Australia 2026 rich list

via E4

Danny is secretly mega rich. No wonder Bec wants to lock him down so much. Away from the experiment, Danny works in real estate and finance. Reports have suggested his company recently turned over a staggering $9.6million. He’s earning huge commission on multi-million dollar properties, meaning he’s definitely got a huge net worth.

Gia Fleur is *believed* to be a millionaire

via E4

Gia has literally lived a million lives before MAFS Australia. She’s modelled, tried her hand at a music career, and had a glam life in LA brushing shoulders with celebs before returning to Aus. New analysis from AnyBusiness.com.au has estimated she could have been making up to $800k per year during some of her peak earning times. Wow?!

Stephanie Marshall is definitely a millionaire

MAFS Australia 2026 rich list

via E4

Stephanie works in real estate, and it would appear she’s very good at it. She has claimed she made $680k AUD (£357,340) just last year alone. According to her Insta bio, she’s sold $5.65million of property so far in 2026. She sold $31.5million of property in 2025, and $33million in 2024. If that’s true, she’s definitely a millionaire. No wonder Tyson feels intimated by her.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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