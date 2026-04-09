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mafs joel drum video then just him at a dinner party

MAFS’s Joel is trying to make money off his cringe drum video in the weirdest ways possible

Does the world need merch of his teddy bear?

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Joel from MAFS Australia is definitely, erm, a character. Joel is now trying to make money off the back of his cringiest moments on MAFS, in some very strange ways. Would anybody like a dildo drum performance for $250? Anybody?

He did a live performance of the video that icked Juliette out

On MAFS Australia, Juliette despaired over a drum video from the depths of Joel’s YouTube account. You can still watch this video, in all its cringiness. Joel drums along to Stacy’s Mom by Fountains of Wayne – but using “interracial dildos” as the drumsticks. I’m not quite sure what what to make of his facial expressions.

Joel has made a sequel, entitled “Wheatus – Teenage Dirtbag ft. Interracial Dildos | DRUM COVER | Joel Moses”. It’s exactly what you’d expect.

Two weeks ago, Joel made an appearance at a club night. I think I would have been scared to be there. His fellow MAFS Australia 2026 groom Steven auctioned off dildos to the crowd. Joel then did a live performance of the Stacey’s Mom video. His mother was in the audience. Really.

He’s also launched a Cameo. Videos average at two and a half minutes long. They cost upwards of £48.52, or £261.27 for businesses. If you would like a personalised one-minute drum performance with the dildos, that’ll set you back $250 (£187).

Joel is legit selling merch with his teddy bear on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joel Moses (@joel__moses)

Erm, he’s launching a line of merch called Teddy by Joel. So far on the Instagram page, he’s teased replicas of his bear, and plain white t-shirts with the teddy on. I’m not quite sure why you anyone would want to walk around in top with a picture of their teddy on, let alone somebody else’s?

Well, you’ve gotta respect the hustle. Perhaps his next business venture should be an online masterclass course educating people on how to cope with being yelled at during dinner parties? I’d pay for that.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4 and Joel Moses / YouTube.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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