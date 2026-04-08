Here’s the full video of MAFS Australia’s Joel drumming and it’s even worse than I imagined

4 hours ago

MAFS Australia’s Juliette got the major ick when she saw a weird video of Joel playing the drums with sex toys, and I’ve found the full thing. Brace yourself, it’s even worse than I could have ever imagined.

The intruder bride and groom had only just moved into the apartments when Juliette’s friend sent her the bizarre clip, where Joel is using dildos instead of drumsticks. “I woke up this morning to my friend sending me a link to Joel’s YouTube channel. It was him playing the drums with two sex toys. I can’t help but feel embarrassed,” she said.

When Juliette confronted Joel about the video, he said it was just “harmless humour” and a “bit of fun,” but Juliette didn’t see the funny side. “That’s kind of pushed me over the edge on whether or not I find Joel attractive. It was so theatrical and performative. That’s also what I saw at our wedding. I think I was right about him all along, and now I’m icked out,” she said.

The full video is still on Joel’s YouTube channel, which shows him drumming along to the 2003 track Stacy’s Mom by Fountains of Wayne. He does the full three minutes using two dildos as his drumsticks, swinging them around and pulling strange seductive faces at the camera just to top it off. Yep, it’s bad.

It was posted in September 2024 and even the video title is weird: “Fountains of Wayne – Stacy’s Mom ft. Interracial Dildos | DRUM COVER | Joel Moses.” In the caption, the MAFS groom added: “I lost my drumsticks, so I asked Stacy’s Mom if I could use hers.” Here it is, if you can bear to watch.

The worst part is, Joel is now doing more of these sex toy drumming videos and selling them to people on Cameo after the experiment. God help us all. And he charges a crazy £50 for a personalised video. Surely nobody’s actually spending their hard earned cash on that.

I can’t see Juliette ever coming back from this. And I don’t blame her. Sorry, Joel, that’s just too much.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine