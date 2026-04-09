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MAFS Australia’s Juliette shares the actual reason she loathes ‘performative’ Joel so much

We missed a key off-camera conversation

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Hey, I think there’s a chance Juliette may not be 100 per cent in love with her new husband Joel on MAFS Australia. So far, we’ve seen her call him “performative”, say he has “devil eyes”, and she prefers his teddy bear to him. Yikes.

Many MAFS viewers were a bit confused as to where Juliette’s intense loathing originated from. Like, does she just really, really hate the drums? Since MAFS Australia aired, Juliette has offered more of an explanation as to why she seemed to hate Joel so much.

Juliette told the Daily Mail Australia: “The vows initially made me a bit apprehensive about the whole situation. Then the speech as well kind of made me questions his intentions, for sure. Especially, when one of the guests – it could have been Gia or Mel or Bec – someone asked him, ‘Why did you apply?’ And his response was, ‘I got reached out [to], by Instagram.’ Rather than ‘I want to find love’ or ‘I’m here to find a relationship’ or anything.

Joel and Juliette, sitting very far apart(Image via Channel 4) mafs australia

Joel and Juliette, sitting very far apart
(Image via Channel 4)

“I just think every moment he had the opportunity to say he was here for genuine reasons, or had genuine intentions, I just didn’t see that.

“So, on the wedding night, I was definitely freaked out and upset. He laid it out. He apologised and was like, ‘Look, I actually am here for genuine intentions.'”

Joel and Juliette mid-argument(Image via Channel 4)

Joel and Juliette mid-argument
(Image via Channel 4)

After this off-camera conversation, Juliette concluded Joel’s quirky behaviour was “probably just nerves”. However, after spending more time with Joel, she came to believe his eccentricities at the wedding were “very performative”. She added: “When I kept saying I wanted a class clown, I envisioned a different kind of comedy.”

Joel has denied Juliette’s claims that he was being “performative” or playing up to the cameras. He told the Daily Mail that the producers “knew I was 100 per cent authentic in who I am, and I don’t think they’re surprised with what they got out of me.”

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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