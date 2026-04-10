The outrageous thing Juliette said at MAFS dinner party that was so bad it got bleeped

4 seconds ago

Everything kicked off between Juliette and Joel at last night’s MAFS Australia dinner party as she went absolutely in on him for no reason at all, and she made a horrific comment that was so bad it had to be bleeped out.

They didn’t just censor her, either. Channel Nine completely blurred Juliette’s entire mouth, so it was impossible to work out what she said about Joel. It then cut to the experts who were in complete disbelief, asking: “Did she really say that?” So, what did the MAFS bride actually say?!

On the MAFS After The Dinner Party show, host Brittany Hockley confirmed she called Joel the C-word. Juliette tried to brush it off, saying the word isn’t even that bad and she says it all the time with her friends. But Joel claimed in that context, it was “aggressive” and “abusive”.

The 27-year-old said she prefers Joel’s teddy bear to him, because the teddy bear isn’t a C-word to her like he is, so the context did make it extremely outrageous. Especially because Joel hasn’t actually done anything wrong or treated her badly at all. It was just so uncalled for!

“I’ve never had a problem with the teddy. What I have a problem with is Joel. I actually like the teddy more than I like Joel. The teddy isn’t a c**t to me like Joel is,” she said.

It then cut to expert Mel Schilling, who said in complete shock: “Oh my god. Did she just say that? So disrespectful.” Joel was taken aback by her comment, and everyone else at the dinner party gasped. But it didn’t end there.

Finding the words to speak, Joel asked Juliette if she thinks he’s childish, and she rudely replied, “Yes” before butting in while he was speaking and calling his vows “childish”. “I’ve been putting up with this s**t for two weeks darling,” she then yelled at him condescendingly. “Two weeks of this s**t is gonna make me deranged. You’ve created a deranged girl.”

I’m honestly speechless.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Channel Nine