Bec called herself a ‘socialite’ on MAFS Australia, so here’s how posh she really is

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Bec was introduced to MAFS Australia viewers as a “socialite”. What does that even mean in 2026? Does she just fill her time by watching the polo? Here’s an extensive deep dive into how posh the MAFS Australia bride Bec really is.

Yes, Bec’s family is really rich

Her dad is Lee Zacharia, a nightclub owner. He was on Cleo magazine’s list of most eligible bachelors in 1988.

Bec had a boujie childhood. Bec went to an all girls’ private school called Wilderness School.

She told TV Week: “My father was a bit of a lothario. My grandmother was on the Merit Commission; my grandfather was the first Greek doctor in Adelaide. Since I can remember, I’ve been going to the polo, the races and these events, which got me on this list of singles. I think it’s quite embarrassing though.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

The Advertiser named Bec Adelaide’s most eligible bachelorette in 2011 and 2024). Apparently, she’s one of “Adelaide’s best-known socialites”. I’ll take their word for it.

Bec was given a $2.5 million house

Really. The house in question appears during the homestays on MAFS Australia. She confirmed on the MAFS Funny podcast that the house has a $96,000 AUD mortgage (£50,000) which she’s been paying off for three years. At the moment, Bec is renting it out.

She explained: “I’m very fortunate for what I’ve got, the family I have, what I’ve been given, and what I will get. But, I’ve worked since I was 15, right? It’s not like I just get handed everything. It’s not like mum or dad are like, ‘Here’s a credit card! Enjoy your life!'”

What does she even do for work, then?

At the moment? Nothing. Bec actually lived in the West Kensington bit of London for several years. She worked in real estate, and befriended the future Love Island: All Stars winner Samie Elishi.

After moving back to Australia, Bec got a job as an account manager. She left this role to appear on MAFS. After filming, she landed a new job in sales for a manufacturing company. However, her bosses fired her after watching her outburst during the third dinner party of MAFS Australia.

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