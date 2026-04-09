What the MAFS Australia 2026 grooms are actually like IRL, according to 2025 bride Jamie

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MAFS Australia 2026 features so many out-there personalities. I’ve forgotten we’re meant to be focusing on romances, not inter-couple backstabbing. The iconic MAFS Australia 2025 bride Jamie Marinos has encountered most of the 2026 grooms in the flesh, and spilled on what they’re actually like. I’m so seated for this.

Out of all the MAFS Australia 2026 grooms, Scott and Luke are the only two who Jamie would contemplate marrying again. She shared on Fats’ Inspirational TV: “Scott’s cute… I’ve met Scott. He’s actually really sweet. But I’m a night owl, and he’s an early morning person. I think also Scott and Luke probably need time to heal … but they are both really lovely in person, and I would have a field day if I was married to them.”

Jamie is a big fan of Luke – they were even spotted going out for dinner together in Melbourne in March. She said: “We went out for dinner, and he was just lovely. Like, I have so much time for him … He is really genuine. And I could see that. From him and I having the conversation, I could see there’s still real pain that he experienced in his season.”

She continued: “Luke has amazing qualities that any woman would be lucky to have. He can get vulnerable, he’s kind, he’s a gentleman, he’s respectful, he’s got good family values – a lot of characteristics that would make a good partner.”

Jamie also encountered four other MAFS Australia 2026 grooms two weeks ago. “I met Scott, David, Steven and Danny on the weekend,” she said, “I found Luke and David and Scott really sweet. And Steven, really sweet. They actually are just really nice guys. I had no red flags when I met those boys.”

Jamie was not quite as complimentary about one groom, though. “Danny is exactly how you’d expect him to be, like, this lad-like person. He’s not sweet like the others.” Ouch.

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Featured images via Channel 4.