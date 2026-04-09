‘We were going to raise the child together’: Chris from MAFS’ ex drops bombshell claims

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Chris from MAFS Australia has just told Sam that he is expecting two children, one of which he is going to raise alone, but his ex has alleged they were meant to be raising one of them together in a bombshell interview.

During filming, the groom was expecting a baby via a surrogate in Colombia and another as a donor for his friend. Sadly, the embryo transfer failed, but Chris welcomed a healthy little girl for his friend. However, Jason Smith, who supposedly started dating Chris in 2022 after meeting on Tinder, claimed he was blindsided by the groom going on the show.

“I went online and saw the paparazzi pictures of him getting married on MAFS. I was absolutely in shock. I thought it was fake. I thought we were going to raise a child together,” he told Woman’s Day.

According to him, they fell madly in love despite the 15-year age gap and were “together 95 per cent of the time”. Jason is 54, while Chris is 39. However, the relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing, and they’d often break up, but it wasn’t serious.

“Any time we had a small issue, it was, ‘It’s done. We’re over. Don’t ever contact me again’,” Jason claimed. “It happened about 70 times. That’s no exaggeration.” He claimed that Chris disappeared after a couple’s counselling session in July 2025, and he assumed it was one of their silly breakups and they were actually still together. He thought Chris would come back after some alone time.

“It wasn’t uncommon for Chris to disappear for a week, two weeks, sometimes longer. He would always resurface and want to restart the relationship,” he continued. So, he said it was the “shock of his life” when he saw photos of Chris on MAFS on 27th August. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Jason claimed he went to Colombia with Chris to start their surrogacy journey and they were due to raise the child together. “He [Chris] very early on expressed that he wanted his own biological child. I was on board with that. I’ve raised two kids myself,” he said. “We flew to Bogota [Colombia] so he could make a sperm donation. I was there with him while he did that.”

When asked if they were going to raise the baby together, he claimed: “Absolutely, we were going to raise the child together. That was always the plan.”

The ex claimed he even tried to contact Chris’ on-screen husband, Sam but was allegedly “blocked”. He thinks Chris went on MAFS because he knew he was “losing Jason for good,” and for the fame and money, too. “I never thought this could happen to me. And I’d hate it to happen to anyone else. I’d run either way,” he said.

The Tab has reached out to Channel Nine for comment.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine