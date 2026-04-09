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‘It’s got to be worse’: Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen creator on possible season two

I don’t know if I can handle more horror

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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It’s been a while since I’ve watched a TV show as tense as Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. The Netflix miniseries, produced by the Duffer Brothers, certainly filled the void that Stranger Things left.

But if you’ve already finished binging the eight episodes of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, you might be wondering: Will the horror fiction series have a second season?

In an interview with ScreenRant, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen creator Hayley Z. Boston addressed this very question. And, actually, her answer has left me feeling hopeful.

Will there be a season two of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen?

Netflix something very bad is going to happen

via Netflix

Although Netflix is yet to renew Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, showrunner Hayley Z. Boston admitted she is open to the possibility of a second season.

While the show was designed as a miniseries (meaning only one season), that doesn’t mean it can’t evolve to be more.

Hayley explained: “It was conceived of as a limited series, so it is kind of a full story, but I think there’s a world where it’s a totally different, very bad thing. I’d have to find another existential fear to explore.”

It often takes Netflix a few months to decide whether or not to renew a show, so we don’t need to be concerned that a second season of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

What has creator Hayley Z. Boston said season two would be like?

Camila Morrone something very bad is going to happen

via Netflix

As if the first season of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen wasn’t horrific enough, Hayley has implied the second season will be even more extreme. She said the new storyline has “got to be worse” for the characters because you have to “elevate it every time.”

If you’re wondering whether Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco (playing Rachel and Nicky) will be gracing our screens anytime soon, the answer is bit ambiguous.

While Hayley told ScreenRant she would like to explore a “different fear” with new characters, she admitted to Deadline that she has considered returning to Rachel’s story.

Though she views the first season of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen as a “complete story” in itself, she acknowledged “it could go on, and it could just be what it is.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Netflix Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen TV
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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