Meet Cole Bennett, Camila Morrone’s boyfriend who’s actually a famous music video director

Cole began dating the Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen actress last year

5 hours ago

Since her outstanding performance in Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Camila Morrone has established herself as the actress of the moment. But what you might not know is that her boyfriend, Cole Bennett, is a successful music video producer who has worked with very famous artists.

As if Camila wasn’t already enough talent for the relationship, Cole has a pretty impressive creative repertoire too. He recently shot and directed Justin Bieber’s Yukon video, and his list of achievements doesn’t stop there.

Who is Camila Morrone’s boyfriend, Cole Bennett?

Cole Bennett is a 29-year-old music video director and cinematographer from Chicago. He is the founder of a music-focused media company called Lyrical Lemonade.

Cole grew his industry reputation while directing music videos for new and emerging artists, before venturing into mainstream pop music.

Which famous music videos has Cole Bennett directed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Bennett (@colebennett)

Cole has worked on many videos for Juice WRLD, including the iconic Lucid Dreams. Other artists he’s directed videos for include Justin Bieber, Eminem, Jack Harlow, the Kid Laroi, Jennie, Doechii, Drake, Post Malone and the list goes on.

Most recently, he directed P.O.V by Clipse featuring Tyler, the Creator.

When did Camila Morrone and her boyfriend Cole Bennett start dating?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone)

Back in July 2024, rumours began spiralling when Camila and Cole were spotted on a double date with Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

They were seen together a couple more times, but it wasn’t until May 2025 that the pair went official. Posting on her Instagram Story, Camila shared a picture of her squeezing Cole’s face and captioned it “Happy birthday baby.”

Just incase that left anyone in doubt about the status of their relationship, a few days later, Camila posted another photo of Cole with the caption: “It’s definitely not a thirst trap if you post your man and a photo of you with mouth tape.”

Ever since then, the pair have been going strong, featuring every now and again on each other’s social media pages. To celebrate the release of Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Cole shared a picture of his girlfriend, saying: “Never been more proud of someone. She is the most dedicated person I know AND she’s freakishly talented. The damn girl inspires me every day. She gave her life to this project for many many months and now it’s finally available for the world to see.”

Having watched Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, I have to agree with Cole. Camila Morrone is freakishly talented. Between her acting and his directing, it’s safe to say they are a creative power couple.

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Featured image via Instagram @colebenett