Ketamine-addicted driver jailed for 10 years after killing 22-year-old biker in Manchester

Cormac Sale was recently convicted over a year after the 2024 crash

5 hours ago

A drug driver who was nearly 10 times over the legal ketamine limit has been jailed after killing a 22-year-old motorcyclist in Greater Manchester

Cormac Sale, 22, was heavily intoxicated while driving when he smashed into Spencer Rothwell-Pole at around 9:40pm on 14th December 2024.

Sale was seen driving at high speeds, overtaking vehicles and swerving between traffic before he drove onto the opposite side of Chorley Old Road in Bolton and hit Mr Rothwell-Poole.

CCTV captured the moment Sale crashed into Mr Rothwell-Poole, who was riding his motorbike appropriately.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and paramedics, the 22-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathan Savage, prosecuting, said five different witnesses reported concerns about Sale’s erratic driving in the lead up to the crash. Visibility was said to be poor due to adverse weather and the road was governed by a 40mph limit.

One witness had to swerve to avoid him and another sounded his horn. Another driver described him as “expressionless”.

A couple driving in front of Sale were forced to pull over after he accelerated behind them. They estimated he was travelling between 60 and 75mph.

Mr Sale was incoherent and disorientated in the wake of the tragedy, asking paramedics: “Has there been a car crash?”

He claimed he had been driving at 30mph.

After being assessed, Sale was found to be nearly 10 times over the legal ketamine limit. He later told officers he was addicted to ketamine and took three and a half grams of the drug daily.

He has since pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and has been jailed for 10 years and eight months.

Sale is also banned from driving for 12 years and one month.

Detective Constable James Maskrey, said: “This sentencing reflects the devastating consequences of choosing to drive recklessly and whilst under the influence.”

The court also heard he was not insured at the time of the crash. Due to payment issues, his policy had been cancelled two days earlier.

Moreover, videos uncovered on Sale’s phone showed a long term pattern of dangerous driving in the six months leading up to the incident.

David James, defending, said Sale, who has no previous convictions, had shown real remorse and has been working to address what made him offend in December.

But Judge Jon Close said Sale’s lack of previous convictions were “purely fortunate” given the record of criminal driving the court heard about.

In a heartbreaking statement made to the court, Spencer’s father, Derek Poole, said: “On the 14 December 2024 at 7pm I hugged my boy for the last time.

“I told him that I loved him and to stay safe, he went out on his bike and never came back, all because of one mindless person that night.

“Cormac Sale didn’t just kill my son. He killed the family.”

Spencer’s brother Josh, said: “It has nearly killed me multiple times due to the fact he has gone, the thought of him not being able to reach his full potential in life is a pain that hits me every day.”

When sentencing Mr Sale, Judge Close said: “Your selfish actions took the life of a good man who was very much loved. I suspect you will, as you should, carry the weight of this for the rest of your life.”

Before going down to the cells, Sale appeared to say: “I’m sorry, I really am sorry.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

If you are a University of Manchester student seeking support, you can access 24/7 wellbeing services through the university and the Students’ Union. You may also contact the Muslim Chaplain, Mohammed Ullah, at [email protected], or reach the Multi-faith Chaplaincy team. Immediate help on campus is available via the SafeZone app or by calling Campus Support and Security on 0161 306 9966.

If you are a Manchester Metropolitan University student seeking support, you can access wellbeing and counselling services through the University’s Student Support team. The University’s Chaplaincy and multi-faith services are also available. Immediate support on campus can be accessed through Campus Security

Featured Image via Unsplash and Greater Manchester Police