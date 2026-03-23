The Tab

‘You can’t price your life’: Ex Manchester student and meningitis survivor urges vaccine

Sophia Speirs was left deaf in one ear after contracting meningitis at 19

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Days after celebrating her 19th birthday, a student was left fighting for her life after contracting meningitis B.

Sophia Speirs, now 22, was studying Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Manchester when she first started feeling unwell. She initially thought it was norovirus.

Within hours, her condition rapidly worsened.

via Facebook

Sophia, from Harpenden, said: “I woke up feeling achy and didn’t go to uni. Then it progressed really fast – I was being sick every half hour and couldn’t keep anything down.

“I had a fever, I was shivering, and I was really sensitive to light. I remember trying to watch TV and it actually hurt my eyes. I just thought it was norovirus — I’m a student, that sort of thing happens all the time.”

After a sleepless night of worsening symptoms, Sophia texted her mum, who realised something was seriously wrong and called an ambulance.

Sophia was rushed to hospital, where she spent several days in intensive care and more than two weeks overall.

“It’s all a bit of a blur,” she said. “But being put on antibiotics straight away saved my life.”

Despite recovering, Sophia has been left with lasting effects. She is now deaf in her right ear and has had a cochlear implant fitted. She also developed septic arthritis in her hip, which required surgery.

via Facebook

She said: “I’ve never felt so awful in my life. It was the worst time of my life and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“I feel lucky to have got away with my life.”

Now, Sophia and her family are urging students to consider getting vaccinated against MenB, especially following recent cases in the UK.

The MenB vaccine has been part of routine NHS childhood immunisations since 2015, meaning many current students are not covered. However, it is available privately.

Sophia said she had no idea she could have paid for the vaccine.

“If I’d known, I would have got it – you can’t put a price on your life,” she added.

She is now encouraging other students to look into getting protected, warning how quickly symptoms can escalate.

Featured image via Canva and Facebook

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest

NEW: Staff at University of Edinburgh set to strike for five days as agreement falls through

Jamie Calder

The strikes will take place from March 30th to April 3rd

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

NEW: Staff at University of Edinburgh set to strike for five days as agreement falls through

Jamie Calder

The strikes will take place from March 30th to April 3rd

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show