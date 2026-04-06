Behind the scenes doc drops major clue Harry Potter’s grandparents will be in HBO series

We may also see more of Hermione’s parents

4 hours ago

Yesterday, HBO dropped Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, a 30-minute documentary about the making of the new series.

The new Harry Potter series is scheduled to come out on 25th December 2026 (aka Christmas Day). Since that’s almost nine months away, HBO decided to break up the wait with a behind the scenes special.

As expected, hardcore Harry Potter fans had their eyes peeled for hidden details that might give us any clue as to how the new HBO show will differ from the existing books and films.

It wasn’t long until viewers noticed a wedding photograph that gives us a pretty good indication Harry’s grandparents will have some kind of role in the show.

Harry Potter’s grandparents seem to feature in a wedding photo

Harry’s grandparents don’t have a role in J.K Rowling’s original books, nor in the Warner Bros classic Harry Potter films. However, in the HBO behind the scenes documentary, viewers have noticed a photograph where they seemingly feature.

In a photograph from Petunia and Vernon Dursley’s wedding, a couple are standing next to Petunia, presumably because they are her parents. Since Petunia is the sister of Lily Potter, Harry’s dead mother, her parents are also Harry’s grandparents. Therefore, Harry’s parents must be in the photo.

We don’t know yet whether there will be any scenes in the HBO series that feature Harry’s grandparents, but the picture is certainly a promising clue.

HBO show might also give us a glimpse into Hermione’s life at home

Harry’s grandparents are not the only characters we might be seeing more of in the HBO series. While we do meet Hermione’s muggle parents in two of the original Harry Potter films, their feature is very brief and I’m sure fans will agree it would have been interesting to learn more about them.

When speaking about the audition of Arabella Stanton (who was chosen to play Hermione), a casting director mentioned she was made to read out a scene where Hermione tells her parents about Harry and Ron. As a result, one TikTok creator theorised the new HBO show will include some scenes of Hermione’s life in a muggle home.

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Featured image via TikTok and HBO