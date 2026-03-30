The original Harry Potter cast reveal the wholesome advice they have given the new actors

7 hours ago

As HBO gets ready to reboot Harry Potter with an entirely new cast, the original trio have been reaching out to their replacements, and it’s all very wholesome.

The upcoming TV series will retell the story of Harry Potter from scratch, with a younger cast stepping into some of the most iconic roles in film history. Naturally, people have been wondering what the OG actors think, and it turns out they’ve already been in touch.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Daniel Radcliffe revealed he’d written to Dominic McLaughlin, who’s taking over as Harry. He made it clear he didn’t want to hover over the new cast, but still wanted to wish him well.

“I sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back,” he said. “I do not want to be a specter in the lives of these children at all. I just wanted to write to him and say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better one.’”

Meanwhile, Tom Felton has also reached out to the new Draco Malfoy, Lox Pratt, but in a slightly more chaotic way. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said he’s avoided giving direct advice and instead just made himself available.

“The last thing I’m going to do is offer anything other than say, ‘Here’s my phone number. Here’s my address,’” he explained. “To his parents, as well as him, and to anyone else there. ‘I can’t offer you advice. This is your journey. Have as much fun as possible. Take as many pictures as you can. Steal as many props as you can. They’ll be worth a fortune. But also, if you do need a word of encouragement or questions to ask, I’m there.’”

And it’s not just Harry and Draco; Ron has joined in too. Rupert Grint confirmed to the BBC that he’d also contacted his successor, Alastair Stout.

“I wrote him a letter, before they started, passing the baton as it were,” he said. “It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience.”

The new HBO series is already shaping up to be a big one, with Arabella Stanton cast as Hermione, alongside John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Snape.

After the first trailer dropped last week, it was also confirmed the show is set to land around Christmas 2026, so there’s not long to wait before a whole new generation heads to Hogwarts.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros