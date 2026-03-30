Here’s when each season of the new Harry Potter show is set to come out – it’s not good news

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Now the first teaser trailer for that new Harry Potter TV show is here, HBO executives are clarifying when each season of the show will actually come out. It’s not good news, guys.

When does season one of the new Harry Potter show come out?

The plan is for HBO to make one season for each of the JK Rowling‘s seven Harry Potter books. The first season consists of eight episodes, and it seems likely the other seasons will too. We finally know the exact release date for season one of the Harry Potter TV show. The CEO of HBO, Casey Bloys, has confirmed the first episode will drop on 25th December as the HBO execs “like the idea of owning Christmas Day”. Really. It feels likely that the other seven episodes may come out on Fridays until 12th February 2027 – but HBO haven’t specified this yet.

When will all the other seasons of the Harry Potter show air?

Casey Bloys told The Times: “Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing. It’s not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But… they’re writing the season two now.”

Erm, well that’s something, I guess?

Casey Bloys shared more details with The Hollywood Reporter. He said: “For some of the bigger shows like Harry Potter or House of the Dragon, or The Last of Us, huge world-building shows, it would be nice to have those on an annual basis. But from a production point of view, it’s just not possible. It’s not that everybody involved is just taking their time and sitting around. These shows are complicated to do… it’s helpful if there are not dragons that need to be rendered, or zombies and things like that.”

House of the Dragon and The Last of Us seem to be good points of comparison, then. Now, season two of House of the Dragon began one year and ten months after the first season. Season three is expected to arrive in June 2026, after a gap of two years. The second season of The Last of Us came out two years and three months after the first.

If we use that as a guide, then the season based on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows may come out of 11 years (if we’re being optimistic) or 13 years and six months (if we’re not) after the first season premieres. So, as of today, you may need to wait up to 173 months to watch Harry defeat Voldemort. This is longer than HBO’s original estimate of 10 years.

The actors who play the golden trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione are currently 12 and 11. The characters are 17 around the start of The Deathly Hallows. By the time a season based on that book comes out, the young actors might be 26 and 27 – a decade older than their characters. Yikes. John Lithgow, who portrays Dumbledore, is 80. He could be 95 when The Deathly Hallows season airs.

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Featured images via YouTube / HBO Max.