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Harry Potter details trailer HBO series

All the Harry Potter details in the trailer people already hate about the new series

There are so many unnecessary changes

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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HBO’s new Harry Potter series trailer is finally out, and there are already so many details that people absolutely hate.

It’s undeniable that many people in this generation have either grown up reading the Harry Potter books, watching the movies, or both. Whether you agree with J.K. Rowling’s very concerning views on trans people or not, you’d probably agree that Harry Potter is a huge source of nostalgia for most of us.

Since the new HBO series was announced, many people have been saying it wasn’t needed at all, and I agree. That said, the trailer includes several details that people are really unhappy about, so here are some of the main things people are pointing out:

The colour grading is giving gothic vibes

You practically need your screen on full brightness just to see what’s going on. The colour grading is very dark, moody, and gothic.

But the first book is supposed to introduce the wizarding world in a bright, magical, and youthful way. Up until the third book, the story feels fairly light and whimsical. Changing that tone so drastically right from the start doesn’t really make sense.

The casting is getting dragged

Since the new Golden Trio was announced, people have been reacting negatively to the casting. Personally, I don’t agree with attacking kids who’ve just been given the opportunity of a lifetime. In fact, I think they look quite close to how the characters were described in the books.

However, some people are unhappy with the casting of Snape. In the books, he’s described as “a thin, sallow-skinned man with shoulder-length greasy black hair, a large hooked nose, and cold, black, tunnel-like eyes.” In the new series, he’s being played by Paapa Essiedu, a Black actor, which some people feel is an unnecessary and inaccurate change.

The clothing choices don’t make sense

The Harry Potter universe is set in the 1990s, but the outfits in the HBO series look very modern. In one train scene, someone even pointed out that Harry’s clothes look like they’re from Uniqlo.

Also, Snape wearing a zipper feels completely out of character. Many Potterheads agree that Severus Snape would never wear something like that.

Draco Malfoy’s iconic hair is gone

It’s hard to forget Tom Felton’s sleek, platinum-blond hair in the original films. In the new series, Draco has curly hair instead.

While he still looks mean in the trailer, some people feel he doesn’t quite give off that “old money” or generational wealth vibe associated with the character.

The Hogwarts house banners look like Game of Thrones

In a brief Quidditch scene, we get a glimpse of the Hogwarts house banners. Some viewers have pointed out that Hufflepuff and Gryffindor banners look very similar to House Baratheon and House Lannister banners from Game of Thrones.

As someone who’s watched both, I can kind of see the resemblance.

Right now, many people are genuinely unhappy with the trailer because of the many noticeable changes from both the books and the original films.

Maybe opinions will shift as more trailers and images are released, or maybe they won’t. We’ll just have to wait and see.

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More on: Book Film Harry Potter TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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