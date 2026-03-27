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Draco

People clocked something about Draco in the Harry Potter trailer, and now I can’t unsee it

We won’t be able to take him seriously

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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HBO released the first official trailer for its Harry Potter series, with the likes of Hermione, Ron, and Draco Malfoy all making an appearance.

Though a large number of people are boycotting the Harry Potter series because of she who shall not be named, hating on it is about to become a full-time sport. The trailer has already been ripped to shreds, from the styling choices to the colour grading giving gothic horror.

Amidst all that, a meme has been born about Draco, played by Lox Pratt.

Forget Harry Potter, Draco should be in Louis Theroux’s doc

In the upcoming Harry Potter series, Draco is played by Lox Pratt, a Brit who got his start in acting in the BBC’s Lord of the Flies. Though he certainly has that “you filthy mudblood” look down, people can’t get past the idea that he looks like a TikToker at best, and a manosphere influencer at worst.

“I don’t know how to explain it to you, but Draco really has that face of a TikTok kid from Gen Alpha who’s gonna be loved by all the little girls,” one person said.

Others joked about him being “Mog master Draco”, mixed with a Gen Z boy band. December 10 secret member, perhaps?

Someone else said: “Harry Potter and the Six-Seven Stone.”

One name keeps coming up in the memes: Clavicular, a looksmaxxing influencer who literally smashes his bones with hammers to get a better jawline.

“What’s wrong, Potter? Having a cortisol spike?” another Twitter user said, as someone added, “His wand gonna be a bone-smashing hammer.”

Maybe it’s just because of Louis Theroux that everyone thinks this. Manosphere influencers are in the air, and here comes a tween with a pout. Ironically, Draco would proboably LOVE the manosphere world.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Harry Potter Meme TV Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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