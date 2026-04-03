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Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

The song also has a hidden meaning

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The ending of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen included a scene where Rachel just can’t change or turn off a certain song from the radio – here’s the deeper meaning behind that scene.

Rachel can’t turn off the song because it’s part of the curse

via Netflix

So if you’ve watched the tense and dramatic finale of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, you’ll know that by the end of the whole ordeal, Rachel has become The Witness. The curse has now been passed on to Nicky’s wealthy family, which is why his mum had such a horrific death. Although he assumes Rachel is dead at first, after seeing her covered in blood and lying in the snow, he realises she’s alive when she comes back into their room and asks for a lighter.

But one scene that didn’t make sense to many people is when Rachel gets into their car to escape the bloodbath. She turns on the engine, which immediately switches on the radio, playing the song We Will Not Be Lovers by The Waterboys. She tries to skip it, turn it down, and even turn off the radio completely, but it won’t stop. Finally, she accepts it and lets it play.

While the show’s creators haven’t spoken out about exactly why this happens, the most popular viewer theory is that it’s part of the curse – Death itself messing with her. She’s doomed to immortality and to be constantly reminded of her own unsuccessful relationship with Nicky as she lives a depressing life as a Witness.

The lyrics signify her relationship with Nicky

via Netflix

If you listen carefully to the lyrics of We Will Not Be Lovers as they blast from Rachel’s radio, you’ll get a revealing insight into the feelings surrounding her relationship with Nicky. The song is about a romance that just isn’t going to work out – Rachel knew deep down that Nicky wasn’t her soulmate, even though he seemingly believed they were.

The final verse plays as Rachel drives away, saying:

People are scrambling
Like dogs for a share
It’s cruel, and it’s hard
But it’s nothing compared to what we do to each other

Ouch! Hopefully, Rachel can find peace in this new life, despite being a Witness and all.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Horror Netflix TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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