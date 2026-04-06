Explained: What’s a ‘Scientology run’ and why people are dashing into them for TikTok

4 hours ago

Scientology isn’t new for anyone who’s been on TikTok – it’s built up a bit of a reputation over the years but is essentially an organised church. It describes itself as a religion addressing the spirit, and multiple celebs have been known to join, including Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

However, a lot of people can’t get on board with it, even going as far to troll the venues and employees inside.

Why are people doing Scientology runs. and what does it mean?

The whole premise of Scientology is that its secretive, leading many people to brand it as a “cult”. But recently, people have started filming themselves trying to get as far as they can inside the buildings.

In the same of journalism, these brave souls are doing the lord’s work and trying to reveal what’s inside these mysterious buildings in what’s been coined a “Scientology run”.

We’ve seen skateboards, deception and just plain sprinting. The deepest recorded Scientology run came over the weekend, where two guys managed to get into the depths of the building before being escorted out.

Another POV shows a 16-year-old on a skateboard as he infiltrates the building and the doors are closed behind him.

Based on the videos, there isn’t actually anything mega interesting in there. In one of the runs, the kid uses his precious seconds in there to shout “get out” in a joking attempt to warn others.

The whole thing is insanely dystopian, especially now Scientology staff are recognising members of the public who are trolling or interacting with them on the street. Perhaps the secret nature of the church is inadvertently fuelling this weird craze, however the social media reaction is definitely encouraging many people to join in too.

Featured image via TikTok @5.0arrodo and @swhileyy