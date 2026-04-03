No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

2 days ago

There has been a lot of discourse on TikTok about “big boy jobs” versus “pink jobs”, and honestly, you lot need to get a grip.

Ever since the “girl dinner” and “girl math” trends, there’s been a worrying dumbing-down of female-dominated industries and interests. The newest instalment is women referring to their highly skilled, academically demanding jobs as “pink jobs” and their boyfriend’s blue-collar jobs as “blue jobs”, as well as different domestic chores around the house.

While not that weird on its own, women on TikTok have also started gushing about how much smarter their partners are than they are, and getting thousands of likes for it. A fairly normal TikTok posted by Anna Sitar last week attracted a very strange comment section. In the short video, she pokes fun at the fact that she has two degrees, while her boyfriend dropped out of school.

“I have two degrees, and my husband has been a mechanic since we got out of high school. He’s way smarter than me,” one commenter said.

“I’m a biologist and my husband is blue collar, honestly, he’s way smarter than I am,” said another.

Interestingly, both comments were liked by Anna, which only seemed to spur the self-deprecating comments. The controversy made its way to X, where many people called out the women’s weird behaviour in the comments.

“Doing all that work just to degrade your own intelligence for a man who can’t match your achievements is crazy work,” said @nyanrachas in one comment.

“Notice how you’ll NEVER see a man downplay his own intelligence just to lift you up, even when he’s objectively less smart and has fewer achievements than you? Stop doing charity work, please. You’re better than that,” said @backstagewme.

Both of these comments really encapsulate the problem with conversations like this – putting yourself down just to compliment your boyfriend is super lame. This, coming from very well-educated women as well, is disappointing to say the least. Don’t downplay your achievements to worship your partner – most of these guys would never do the same with you!