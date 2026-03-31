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Explained: Who the hell is the ‘casino butter girl’, and why doesn’t she want it on the stone?

Awful things are said to happen if it touches the stone

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Most of the internet is currently chock full of memes and reactions about “casino butter girl”, who is very much against putting it on the stone. As you can proboably tell by that short statement alone, people are majorly confused.

“Wtf is casino butter? Sounds…unappetising,” one person questioned on Twitter.

Another screamed: “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN??”

Though the following explanation will clear up where the viral line is from, I can’t say you’re going to feel satisfied with the reason. I still have about a zillion questions.

Who is ‘casino butter girl’ and why is she against the stone?

A little bit of digging revealed that the original source of the meme was Very Stupid Food on Instagram in 2024. Customers ate at Black Rock Bar & Grill in the States, where a waitress gave them a very hands-on tutorial for the steak.

Though somewhat intense, the interaction is actually incredibly normal until about halfway through. At this point, the currently unidentified server offered a strict warning before handing over the utensils to the customers: Do NOT put the casino butter straight on the hot stone, because it will burn.

The clip resurfaced this week on Twitter and went mega viral, turning the waitress into a celebrity of sorts. It’s obviously spiralled out of control and is no longer about the casino butter itself. It’s an experience, a moment in time. A concept.

Now there are hundreds of memes and dozens of in-depth think pieces across the internet with varying concepts:

  • Exaggerated scenarios about what would happen if the casino butter hit the stone
  • Poor technique from the server
  • Very quotable small likes like “it doesn’t always work that way”
  • What the hell is casino butter?

As it turns out, casino butter is a very real thing. It’s usually made from softened butter, bacon, garlic and a selection of herbs, and is often used in casino clams.

Here’s a selection of casino butter memes, so you get the vibe

A meeting of memes!

Oh god

Someone check on this person

A lot to think on here

Oh this person pulled out all the stops

Kal-El no… casino butter on the stone

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Social Media Trends Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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