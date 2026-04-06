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Stephanie

Omg, MAFS bride Stephanie has a hidden history with a groom that’s not husband Tyson

She knew him back in 2017

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Australia is apparently a small world, because the new MAFS intruder bride, Stephanie, has a connection to an existing groom this season.

UK MAFS viewers were introduced to Stephanie Marshall last week when she got married to raging red flag Tyson Gordon. Stephanie describes herself as conservative as well, but according to spoilers from Down Under, it’s not exactly the relationship she had in mind.

But with dark clouds on the horizon for Stephanie, she’ll need support from the other castmates. Of course, she’ll create new friends, but they’ll also be a familiar face at the dinner parties.

MAFS’ Stephanie already knew Grayson

Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

Attending her first dinner party, which is infamously quite explosive, Stephanie was of course a little nervous. Thankfully, there was someone she recognised in the exact same position: Grayson, who married Julia.

“I worked with Grayson back in 2017 for a very short moment, so to see his face was really comforting as well,” she shared with Pedestrian TV.

I was lowkey hoping for some juicy work gossip, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Stephanie said that seeing Grayson’s face sparked some “comfort.”

“Just to think, ‘Oh my god, I know somewhere in this experiment, we’re both going through the same thing’, it was a bit of a comfort blanket,” she added. “We literally worked together for two months, and I haven’t seen the guy since, but just to see his face, there was just a bit of comfort in that moment, which was nice.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

Some cheeky spoilers next, so watch out! 

Though I won’t spoil too much for you, there’s some drama (obvs) in Stephanie and Tyson’s marriage later in the season. It sparked a lot of calls for producers to rematch Stephanie and Grayson, but it didn’t happen. On Reddit, people argued that while they worked together, Stephanie and Grayson were just very different people.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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