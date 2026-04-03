The Tab

Bec explains the real reason behind her explosive behaviour at *that* MAFS dinner party

‘I don’t think you’ll ever see me in that bad of a state again’

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Brook left a gaping hole of drama when she walked out of MAFS Australia 2026, and Bec has proved she is determined to fill it. During last night’s episode, the couples sat down to their third dinner party and, let’s just say, barely anyone was safe from the wrath of Bec.

The tension between Bec and Gia had been brewing for a long time. Therefore, it was hardly a surprise when Bec started verbally attacking Gia and her husband, Scott. However, I definitely did not anticipate Bec going so hard at Joel, an “intruder” who recently married Juliette. During the couple’s wedding, Bec was judging Gia for insulting Joel for no reason, but the roles were reversed at the dinner party when Bec was the one starting a pointless fight.

Since coming off MAFS Australia, Bec has spoken out about her “problematic” behaviour at the dinner party, and revealed why she acted how she did.

Bec admitted she was trying to ‘deflect’ from her own problems

Bec Mafs australia

via Channel 4

During the MAFS Australia third dinner party, Bec did not respond well to any implication her relationship wasn’t perfect. But, since leaving the show, she’s admitted her explosive behaviour was part of a tactic to “deflect” from her own problems.

Speaking to Pedestrian.tv, she said: “I should never have gone into that dinner party in that state thinking, ‘deflect, deflect, deflect, deflect, make everyone else’s relationship look shit so no one talks to you’.”

This definitely helps explain why Bec’s character switched up so suddenly. All the drama came from a place of insecurity.

Bec has taken accountability for her behaviour at the MAFS dinner party

bec and stella mafs australia

Instead of making excuses for the way she acted at the dinner party, Bec owned up to her mistake. She admitted she should have been more open about her mental health struggles, instead of trying to mask them with drama.

She said: “I should have walked into that dinner party and gathered the women who were my friends, and said to them, ‘I am in such a bad way, my mental health is at an all-time low, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to handle this, help me’. And they would have.”

Bec explained we saw the “ugliest” part of her during that episode, and reassured people: “I don’t think you’ll ever see me in that bad of a state again.” Whether that’s true or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

These unaired arguments at MAFS Australia third dinner party make it even more dramatic

tyson mafs australia sister

Oh, Tyson from MAFS Australia actually has a super famous sibling you might recognise

mafs julia grayson australia 2026

MAFS Australia’s Grayson and Julia have very different reasons for their sudden split

Latest

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys