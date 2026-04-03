Bec explains the real reason behind her explosive behaviour at *that* MAFS dinner party

‘I don’t think you’ll ever see me in that bad of a state again’

2 days ago

Brook left a gaping hole of drama when she walked out of MAFS Australia 2026, and Bec has proved she is determined to fill it. During last night’s episode, the couples sat down to their third dinner party and, let’s just say, barely anyone was safe from the wrath of Bec.

The tension between Bec and Gia had been brewing for a long time. Therefore, it was hardly a surprise when Bec started verbally attacking Gia and her husband, Scott. However, I definitely did not anticipate Bec going so hard at Joel, an “intruder” who recently married Juliette. During the couple’s wedding, Bec was judging Gia for insulting Joel for no reason, but the roles were reversed at the dinner party when Bec was the one starting a pointless fight.

Since coming off MAFS Australia, Bec has spoken out about her “problematic” behaviour at the dinner party, and revealed why she acted how she did.

Bec admitted she was trying to ‘deflect’ from her own problems

During the MAFS Australia third dinner party, Bec did not respond well to any implication her relationship wasn’t perfect. But, since leaving the show, she’s admitted her explosive behaviour was part of a tactic to “deflect” from her own problems.

Speaking to Pedestrian.tv, she said: “I should never have gone into that dinner party in that state thinking, ‘deflect, deflect, deflect, deflect, make everyone else’s relationship look shit so no one talks to you’.”

This definitely helps explain why Bec’s character switched up so suddenly. All the drama came from a place of insecurity.

Bec has taken accountability for her behaviour at the MAFS dinner party

Instead of making excuses for the way she acted at the dinner party, Bec owned up to her mistake. She admitted she should have been more open about her mental health struggles, instead of trying to mask them with drama.

She said: “I should have walked into that dinner party and gathered the women who were my friends, and said to them, ‘I am in such a bad way, my mental health is at an all-time low, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to handle this, help me’. And they would have.”

Bec explained we saw the “ugliest” part of her during that episode, and reassured people: “I don’t think you’ll ever see me in that bad of a state again.” Whether that’s true or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

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Featured image via Channel 4