The Tab

The real reason the creepy ice cream man is in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

He doesn’t seem to have any relevance

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Netflix’s creepy new horror Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a chilling story about the week leading up to an unfortunate wedding, and one of the most eerie parts is the strange ice cream man – but why is he actually in it? The creator has revealed the real reason.

Larry Poole, the ice cream man who actually sells custard at his stall called Coldies, doesn’t end up having any relevance to the storyline at all. You think he’s going to have something to do with the horror that’s going on at the Cunningham house, but there’s actually no link apart from the fact Rachel and her mum both saw the same stall.

Credit: Netflix

Speaking to Variety, the creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston revealed he’s actually just a clever “red herring” to throw you off and keep you wondering who the Sorry Man is.

“He’s definitely a red herring. He never comes back again. I liked the idea of this figure who has haunted Rachel’s past and the Cunninghams’ past. You see Jude wearing a Coldy shirt in Episode 4. There was some speculation in the writers’ room that Larry Poole had something to do with the Cunninghams funding his first custard stand,” she said.

“The idea behind him, especially in the pilot, was to introduce a few creepy male figures so the Sorry Man reveal lands at the end. You’re wondering: Is it the guy in the bar? Is it him? Is he the Coldy serial killer? Is it Nicky’s dad? Who is the Sorry Man? Then we decided to connect him to Rachel’s past.”

Credit: Netflix

So, that’s why she recognises the logo in the car at the start, because her mother saw it. “I wanted to establish that connection to her mother early on,” Boston said.

The creator said she’d love to do a second series, so maybe that could explore more of Larry’s creepy backstory… if he has one. Maybe he’s just a sweet old custard seller. I highly doubt it.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Why the curse didn’t kill every family member in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Creator explains Rachel’s ending in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen after *that* twist

Significance foxes Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

The dark real reason foxes keep appearing in Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Latest

Lloyds Banking Group and University of Glasgow launch study into agentic AI for engineering

Georgia French

Lloyds Banking Group and the University of Glasgow are teaming up to test how agentic AI can boost the speed and quality of real-world software engineering

Meet Amy Devlin: The student building community for young Scottish working-class artists

Nina Atkinson

An ode to the underdog

The real reason the creepy ice cream man is in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem to have any relevance

Reddit’s convincing theory on ‘roommates’ from Netflix’s Predator of Seville doc, explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their court appearance rubbed people the wrong way

mafs australia 2026 who was scouted

The MAFS Australia 2026 participants who already admitted they were scouted to go on the show

Claudia Cox

Woah, Luke was scouted?!

book Project Hail Mary beetles

Project Hail Mary book explains HUGE role the beetles played that Ryan Gosling’s film left out

Suchismita Ghosh

They are way more important

The third best city in the world? Edinburgh, we need to have a chat

Parthivee Mukherji

Our frozen fingers and overcrowded Cowgate say otherwise — but maybe that’s the point.

hidden detail Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

This Stranger Things hidden detail in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

It basically explains Jude’s character

Whitexican

Lord so help me, an OnlyFans model has gone viral for filthy video about a certain beloved icon

Kieran Galpin

He’s the guy from the x-rated Wicked video, remember?

mafs australia 2026 grooms mean girl clique

MAFS Australia grooms dish on what the ‘mean girl’ group of brides were really like

Claudia Cox

‘All the lads were giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off’

Lloyds Banking Group and University of Glasgow launch study into agentic AI for engineering

Georgia French

Lloyds Banking Group and the University of Glasgow are teaming up to test how agentic AI can boost the speed and quality of real-world software engineering

Meet Amy Devlin: The student building community for young Scottish working-class artists

Nina Atkinson

An ode to the underdog

The real reason the creepy ice cream man is in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem to have any relevance

Reddit’s convincing theory on ‘roommates’ from Netflix’s Predator of Seville doc, explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their court appearance rubbed people the wrong way

mafs australia 2026 who was scouted

The MAFS Australia 2026 participants who already admitted they were scouted to go on the show

Claudia Cox

Woah, Luke was scouted?!

book Project Hail Mary beetles

Project Hail Mary book explains HUGE role the beetles played that Ryan Gosling’s film left out

Suchismita Ghosh

They are way more important

The third best city in the world? Edinburgh, we need to have a chat

Parthivee Mukherji

Our frozen fingers and overcrowded Cowgate say otherwise — but maybe that’s the point.

hidden detail Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

This Stranger Things hidden detail in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

It basically explains Jude’s character

Whitexican

Lord so help me, an OnlyFans model has gone viral for filthy video about a certain beloved icon

Kieran Galpin

He’s the guy from the x-rated Wicked video, remember?

mafs australia 2026 grooms mean girl clique

MAFS Australia grooms dish on what the ‘mean girl’ group of brides were really like

Claudia Cox

‘All the lads were giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off’