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Why the curse didn’t kill every family member in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

I was confused

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After watching Netflix’s new horror Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, people are confused about why the curse didn’t kill every member of the Cunningham family. So, here’s a full explanation.

As explained in the series, the curse was first created when a man died on his wedding day. The bride begged Death to bring him back to life and it agreed under one condition: Every future generation in the family must marry their soulmate by sundown on their wedding day, or they will bleed to death. If they don’t wed, the curse will be passed onto the whole new bloodline.

Rachel passed the curse onto the Cunningham bloodline after she didn’t marry her soulmate, and Nicky’s mum, sister and loads of his other relatives were brutally killed in a huge bloodbath. But why did Nicky, Boris, Jules, Jude, and Nell all survive? When the curse spread to Nicky’s bloodline, it’s not every relative that dies. It’s only the ones who are married and don’t believe their other half is their soulmate, Netflix explains.

Nicky didn’t die from the curse in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen because he believed Rachel was his soulmate. The same goes for Nicky’s dad, Boris and brother Jules. However, Portia and her mother, Victoria, both bled out because they didn’t believe the people they were married to were their soulmates, which is especially heartbreaking for Boris, learning his wife didn’t truly love him.

Credit: Netflix

Nell didn’t die because she’s not part of the Cunningham family bloodline; she’s just part of the family through marriage. And the little boy, Jude, survives because he’s not married yet, but he now carries the curse. But what about Rachel? Well, she initially died because she didn’t believe Nicky was her soulmate, but was brought back to life as The Witness.

When she was reborn, the first thing she did was give Jude a stern warning to be careful about who he chooses to marry. But she told him not to be worried, because she’ll be there when he says “I do”.

The biggest plot twist was Jules surviving, because throughout the whole eight episodes, we were led to believe that he and Nell weren’t soulmates, as they often argued and spoke about getting a divorce. “I like that little twist. It’s a recurring theme that they’re always honest with each other, and that was the little Easter egg in there, that’s why their relationship actually works,” the creator Haley Z. Boston said.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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