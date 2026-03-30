Louis Theroux shares candid health battle update since filming Inside the Manosphere

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Louis Theroux has issued a health update following the release of his documentary film Inside the Manosphere on Netflix. During the doc, some people noticed his hair looked different – and now Louis has shared more about that.

Louis Theroux has suffered with alopecia areata since 2021. This condition causes unpredictable hair loss. The hairs in Louis’ eyebrows had mostly fallen out by November 2023, and then he completely shaved his eyebrows of. In 2024, the documentary maker tried tattooing eyebrows on.

He has also suffered hair loss on his head, and has tried dying his hair to make this less noticeable. In the past, Louis has shared he considered trying other treatments for hair loss, but decided it would cost too much time and money. He joked on Instagram: “I think I’d rather go bald than buy a helmet with lasers in it and wear it for six minutes every day.”

Now, he has shared a further update. He called it an update on his “weird hair” after getting comments from people spotting it during the Netflix film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Theroux (@officiallouistheroux)

“Some of you may have noticed [in the Manosphere doc] my hair. It’s quite weird in parts of it, especially at the back when I enter buildings. A couple of times you can see it’s quite patchy,” he said. He explained the doc was filmed last year, when his hair was at “its lowest ebb”.

Louis continued: “The good news is my hair seems to be growing back. Not all of it – but much of it, it is better than it was. It’s been about a year since I updated you about [my] alopecia.

“It seems to have got better. What have I done? Nothing. I have made no interventions and have taken no drugs and haven’t changed my diet. I don’t feel like I am less stressed, or more stressed. I am going to put it down too the vague mysteries of life and the human condition. I am grateful. I take nothing for granted.”

He then showed the camera parts of his hair, and admitted there are “bigger things in the world” but said he wanted to reach people who might have alopecia, and be finding it stressful.

Alongside his video, Louis wrote: “A year ago, almost to the week, I posted about my alopecia. Starting in 2021 my beard started falling out, then my eyebrows, then patches appeared in my hair. So here we are five years later, and after hitting bottom in 2025 me and my scalp have been enjoying some bounce-back!

“Regrowth in several major areas! I don’t know what to put it down to. I don’t take any medication. Nor am I careful with my diet. Anyway, I’m very grateful. I like having hair.”

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.