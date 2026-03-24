HSTikkyTokky’s secret posh and privileged family life exposed, and where it all went wrong

3 hours ago

You probably know HSTikkyTokky as the manosphere influencer who spurts various hateful opinions online. If you’re lucky, you might have had no idea who he was before the Louis Theroux documentary on Netflix. But, the life HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, had before his influencer notoriety now was very, very different.

HSTikkyTokky before all his recent controversies was very briefly mentioned in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere. Now, MailOnline has done a deep dive into his life, and revealed some pretty telling things about how he went from Harrison Sullivan, to a life under the name HSTikkyTokky, where it all went down hill.

Prior to his life as a racist and sexist (literally his words in the documentary, not mine), HSTikkyTokky lived a privileged life in Brentwood, Essex.

His mum Elaine, who featured in the Netflix film, is said to have sold their home and gone into rented housing, so she could fund Harrison going to private school. A neighbour told the publication that when he was younger, Harrison was “a really lovely young lad.”

Harrison’s famous dad is also mentioned in the film, but not named. His dad is England rugby union player and sports hospitality businessman, Victor Ubogu. Harrison never met his dad in his first 10 years of life, and even since has only met him a handful of times.

He told Louis Theroux: “If there is any trauma there, what I will say is that it is subconscious. It’s not something that I’m aware of.”

Victor was also privately educated, at West Buckland School in Devon. He then studied chemical engineering at the University of Birmingham, before politics and economics at Oxford University, where he achieved a rugby Blue.

His dad seems to have left Harrison, and started his own family elsewhere. As per MailOnline, Victor married someone else and shares children with her. His 20-year-old son is now a medical student and aspiring surgeon, whilst his 18-year-old daughter is also at university. Victor has played rugby for Bath and England, and founded a bar in Chelsea hotspot, the King’s Road, in London.

On the other hand, Harrison’s mother Elaine lived with him in a leafy suburb of Essex, and worked six days a week to fund the family, alongside help from her parents. Harrison attended St Mary’s Hare Park School in Romford, and then Becket Keys Church of England School in Brentwood.

In a newspaper article from at the time, Elaine said she was “proudest mum in the world” when Harrison was taken on by West Ham Academy to play football. In the same publication, Harrison said he wanted to play for England. “I think I have a good shot,” he said. “There is no such thing as can’t.”

He took on retail jobs during his studies, before going to uni. But, just a few weeks in, he dropped out. He claimed he could do better, and this was when Harrison started to change into HSTikkyTokky as we know him now.

“I’ve known him from about the age of ten until now,” a family friend said. “He was a perfectly nice lad. He was polite. It’s very disappointing what’s happened. I don’t recognise him any more. He’s like a different person.”

It seemed then he went on a quest to be recognised and followed, pushing the boundaries on TikTok and other socials more and more.

Now, he’s boasting a huge net worth and money to burn, which might not be all that true. It would appear at least a few of businesses have flopped, and the £3.5million home HS boasts about is actually an Airbnb he rents, and is just a set for his videos.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.