The full explanation of where HSTikkyTokky got his stupid name from, that even he hates

3 hours ago

The new Louis Theroux documentary is eye opening, that’s for sure. But from the outset everyone should have known to take everything from the mouth of someone with the name HSTikkyTokky with a pinch of salt.

HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, had some pretty grotesque views he was willing to put on show in the film. He truly believes he has authority to speak about women, a so-called “matrix” and offer financial advice to young and impressionable boys and men.

He openly admitted to being “all of those things” when it was said people have previously called him sexist and racist, but he tried to deny being a homophobe despite being recorded as he said he’d disown a gay son. From start to finish, he embarrassed himself.

But anyway, throughout the whole film I was distracted by how lame his name is. So where did Harrison Sullivan get his online name HSTikkyTokky from?

So, where did HSTikkyTokky get his name from?

Harrison Sullivan has done an interview in which he spoke about the origins of his online persona. It turns out he hates the name too, and was lumped with it when he ran out of options after so many of his previous usernames got banned.

“When I started trying to do social media, obviously you make your account, you make your name. I started off on TikTok, right. But I got banned, account after account after account just kept going,” he explained.

“So I’m sat there in the my uni room and I’m like, ‘Right what do I call it?’ After having HS1, HS2 or whatever, all of these names. I’m just like, ‘I’m on TikTok, HSTikkyTokky’. This isn’t the account that got banned, so here we are today and that’s the name that I’m recognised by.”

Harrison then admitted he too hates the name. He added: “I wish it was something more, like, exciting, a bit more professional. I literally just sat there and thought ‘TikkyTokky that’s it done’. It’s very easy to remember. Exactly.”

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.