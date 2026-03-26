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Who is *actually* rich? The so-called manosphere influencers and their real net worths, ranked

Shock! They’re much lower than they claimed

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It would seem the influencers in the manosphere *might* be inflating claims about their net worths. Whilst every claim of a net worth should be taken with a pinch of salt, the figures the guys boast about are wild.

In Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, the so-called influencers have said they are making millions, and sometimes make tens of thousands in just one day. This is mainly from spurting their ideologies on streams, and cashing in on trading, and social media.

Claims of tens of millions were thrown around casually, like it’s nothing. Here are the actual reported net worths of those featured in Inside the Manosphere on Netflix.

5. Myron Gaines – $600k (£450k)

Inside the Manosphere net worths

via Netflix

Myron claimed on the Ahmad Mahmood Show in 2023 that his net worth was between $2million and $3million. He said he’s previously held down six figure salary jobs, and is now raking it in on social media. However, reports have said his net worth is actually closer to $600k, and max $1.5million.

4. Sneako – $1million (£750k)

Inside the Manosphere on Netflix

via Netflix

There’s not loads out there about Sneako’s net worth, but it’s been estimated it could be around the $1million mark. He is said to make loads of money on streaming sites, despite getting bans from a lot of the mainstream socials.

Sneako had previously been banned from all main platforms, but after the Louis Theroux doc was back on YouTube. He instantly regained two million followers. Also since the doc, he said in a Kick stream that he regrets being a Trump supporter. A huge change up!

3. HSTikkyTokky – £1million

via Netflix

Despite bragging that he makes five figures a day sometimes, and has made multi-millions from online trading, it’s actually been estimated that HSTikkyTokky has a net worth of £1million.

It turns out many of the businesses he has launched over the years have flopped, with most of them ending up being dissolved. It’s been further claimed that the £3.5million home he boasts about is actually a rented Airbnb, and is just a set for videos.

2. Ed Matthews – £1.2million

Inside the Manosphere on Netflix

via Netflix

Ed Matthews wasn’t a huge part of the Louis Theroux doc, but shockingly his is one of the highest net worths of all the featured manosphere influencers. He’s said to be sitting on £1.2million, mostly from influencing and a lucrative boxing career.

1. Justin Waller – $15million (£11million)

Inside the Manosphere net worths

via Netflix

Justin Waller made some pretty bold claims in the documentary. He claimed women have never invented anything, and that he has a net worth of $30million. Shockingly, neither of which appear accurate.

As per Gigwise, his net worth is actually somewhere between $10million and $20million. Still not exactly bad, but a huge difference from the brag he made.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: HSTikkyTokky Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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