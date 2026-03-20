Louis Theroux is doing it now, but Love Is Blind exposed the manosphere first

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The manosphere is a dark segment of the online world, spearheaded by toxic male influencers pushing their ideologies of what a “real man” is, and how women are second in society. But there’s been a reality TV show peddling a similar narrative for years now, and it’s been right under our noses.

Whilst a lot of people are just being introduced to the shocking truths of the manosphere through Louis Theroux, Love Is Blind has accidentally been showing us these realities for years. Men who share beliefs with some of the so-called “influencers” in the documentary film have been rife in the pods. This is a show, by the way, consumed by 12million people each season.

There has been a lot of criticism for the new Louis Theroux film, all of which fair, but one compliment the filmmaker always gets is that he does very little pushing, and allows subjects to embarrass themselves, by simply speaking. “Louis Theroux does this perfect thing where he just let them yap and it shows how stupid they are,” one person on Twitter said.

Louis Theroux does this perfect thing where he just let them yap and it shows how stupid they are — PoliticsBabe🇵🇸 (@Bellhookschild) March 11, 2026

Viewers of Love Is Blind have seen the very same thing happen. The men are sat in the pods, with nothing but their own voice, and they yap away to a woman on the other side of the wall. Here, some of the worst opinions have been aired out.

The dating show has long been critiqued for seeming to fall into the bracket of casting wannabe influencers who are hoping for 15-minutes to boost their Instagrams. But now, the self-indulgent fame cravers have been taking a dark turn.

The most recent season of Love Is Blind felt the most politically charged yet. And whilst the manosphere and politics aren’t directly linked, the documentary said there are a lot of crossovers. Sneako, who said he identified as part of the manosphere, said he is a “huge Trump supporter” and that many manosphere influencers soon move on to politics.

During Love Is Blind season 10, the most obvious example of this political shift was Chris Fusco and Jessica Barrett. Jessica being a beautiful, successful doctor with her own thriving career, and gorgeous home. Yet, Chris shut her down because she didn’t exercise enough, and constantly blamed their “lack of sexual chemistry”. It was like reading a script about insecure men, who can’t stand a woman being more successful than them.

Jessica said she had “strong political views” and was left leaning, whereas her partner Chris follows accounts such as LibsofTikTok, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and pro-Trump account, Emily Saves America. Chris then quite literally compared himself to leading manosphere influencer and “red pill” content pusher, Andrew Tate.

Chris compared himself to Andrew Tate, and then ridiculed a fellow cast member for being “submissive”. He said Bri would have benefited from a more “dominant” man like him.

The guys featured in Inside the Manosphere frame themselves as a new era of influencer, pushing against the “matrix” and “helping” young men thrive in today’s society. They’ve taken over sections of the internet, pushing “red pill” content and telling men they should “dominate” women.

But this isn’t the only example on Love Is Blind. During season 10, it was met with shock that Emma didn’t want to have children, and season nine was called out as “regressive” towards women.

During that season, various cast members discussed women’s “roles” in society, and one couple spoke of how they’d react negatively if a child came out as gay. Women being “trad wives” was discussed. This was similar to when HSTikkyTokky told Louis Theroux he’d disown a gay son.

Season nine also gave us the story of Jordan and Sparkle Megan. Whatever you think about Megan, who divided opinions, one of the fundamentals behind their downfall was that it was an “uncomfortable” idea that Megan was richer, and more successful at work, than her male counterpart.

Let’s not forget in season five, when JP, who paraded around in a “USA” vest, had the “most toxic breakup in history” with Taylor. He told her he didn’t like the way she wore makeup.

Every season, many “characters” on the show are “the villains”. And whilst lots of the time, these negative conversations and dangerous views are called out, it’s only onto the next season before we rinse and repeat, and sit through it again. This does inevitably open the door to the show becoming more and more bleak.

What’s most concerning about all this, is that these men slip through the casting net. They are put on show, and sometimes made out to be the “nice guy”, seeing no real consequences. It’s shocking that they feel their views are the norm, so much so they can share them on an international TV show. Is it a surprise women are feeling the way they are?

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