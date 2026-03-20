The actual reason Louis Theroux’s hair looks so different in the manosphere doc on Netflix

6 hours ago

You may have noticed Louis Theroux’s hair looks different in his Inside the Manosphere documentary on Netflix to how it looked in older shows. Louis has gone into detail about the medical condition that is affecting his hair.

Louis Theroux has dealt with alopecia areata since 2022. This condition causes unpredictable hair loss. People often end up with round bald patches on their heads called “lesions”. Sometimes eyebrows and eyelashes fall out. Hair can grow back to what it was like before, or grow back white, or not return at all. Scientists believe alopecia areata may be an autoimmune condition. So, hair might fall out because the immune system targets hair follicles by mistake.

The hairs in Louis Theroux’s eyebrows had mostly fallen out by November 2023. He shaved off his eyebrows in late 2023, then in 2024 he tried “microblading” – tattooing pictures of eyebrows onto this face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Theroux (@officiallouistheroux)

In September 2024, Louis also experimented by dying his hair a greyish brown colour. The plan was for this to make his alopecia less noticeable. He also shared he had considered trying other treatments for hair loss, but decided the would cost too much time and money. He joked on Instagram: “I think I’d rather go bald than buy a helmet with lasers in it and wear it for six minutes every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Theroux (@officiallouistheroux)

The Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere seems to have been mostly filmed during 2025, so his hair is a different colour to in his last few shows.

He also cut his hair to a different length in March 2025. On Instagram, he explained he’d “realised the longer it was the worse it looked”.

Louis Theroux also shared he might shave his head entirely within the next 12 months… although 11 months and 51 weeks have gone by since this Insta post, and Louis doesn’t seem to have gone through with that plan.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.