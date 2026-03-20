The Tab
louis theroux hair

The actual reason Louis Theroux’s hair looks so different in the manosphere doc on Netflix

His eyebrows are tattoos

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

You may have noticed Louis Theroux’s hair looks different in his Inside the Manosphere documentary on Netflix to how it looked in older shows. Louis has gone into detail about the medical condition that is affecting his hair.

Louis Theroux has dealt with alopecia areata since 2022. This condition causes unpredictable hair loss. People often end up with round bald patches on their heads called “lesions”. Sometimes eyebrows and eyelashes fall out. Hair can grow back to what it was like before, or grow back white, or not return at all. Scientists believe alopecia areata may be an autoimmune condition. So, hair might fall out because the immune system targets hair follicles by mistake.

The hairs in Louis Theroux’s eyebrows had mostly fallen out by November 2023. He shaved off his eyebrows in late 2023, then in 2024 he tried “microblading” – tattooing pictures of eyebrows onto this face.

In September 2024, Louis also experimented by dying his hair a greyish brown colour. The plan was for this to make his alopecia less noticeable. He also shared he had considered trying other treatments for hair loss, but decided the would cost too much time and money. He joked on Instagram: “I think I’d rather go bald than buy a helmet with lasers in it and wear it for six minutes every day.”

The Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere seems to have been mostly filmed during 2025, so his hair is a different colour to in his last few shows.

He also cut his hair to a different length in March 2025. On Instagram, he explained he’d “realised the longer it was the worse it looked”.

Louis Theroux interviewing Myron Gaines(Image via Netflix)

Louis Theroux interviewing Myron Gaines (Image via Netflix)

Louis Theroux also shared he might shave his head entirely within the next 12 months… although 11 months and 51 weeks have gone by since this Insta post, and Louis doesn’t seem to have gone through with that plan.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix.

More on: Celebrity Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

louis theroux documentary manosphere

Here’s what Louis Theroux’s doc failed to show about the manosphere, as per uni academics

louis theroux documentary myron gaines

Here’s why Myron Gaines even agreed to be in the Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere doc

Latest

Gilbert Scott building vandalised in protest over Glasgow University’s links with the arms industry

Georgia French

Students claim responsibility after red paint attack hits University of Glasgow building in escalating campus protest over alleged arms links.

louis theroux justin waller manosphere documentary

Er, why would Justin Waller even agree to the manosphere doc? Louis Theroux has a theory

Claudia Cox

‘It was slightly a power move’

louis theroux hstikkytokky

This is what compelled HSTikkyTokky to sign up for the manosphere doc, as per Louis Theroux

Claudia Cox

‘He kind of worked himself up into a lather’

louis theroux hair

The actual reason Louis Theroux’s hair looks so different in the manosphere doc on Netflix

Claudia Cox

His eyebrows are tattoos

Cambridge University says students stuck in Middle East may have to ‘withdraw’ from studies

Nina Stockdale

The university said there will be ‘no exam allowance’ for those unable to return to Cambridge

Uni of York amongst Russell Group unis whose Vice-Chancellor’s pay rose amid job cuts

Violet Kennerk

The pay rise came despite cuts aiming to save York £15 million this academic year

A deep dive into the women who keep the manosphere alive after Louis Theroux documentary

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The red pill attracts women too

Revelations

Documentary director solves the grisly murder of gay p*rnstar in a crazy way after 35 years

Kieran Galpin

The cold case became an urban legend dubbed the ‘gay Black Dahlia’

Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

Hebe Hancock

I can’t get enough

MAFS Grayson Julia airtime Revelations Week

MAFS Aus’ Grayson reveals why he and Julia barely had any airtime during revelations week

Suchismita Ghosh

They weren’t even included in the red flag, green flag task

Gilbert Scott building vandalised in protest over Glasgow University’s links with the arms industry

Georgia French

Students claim responsibility after red paint attack hits University of Glasgow building in escalating campus protest over alleged arms links.

louis theroux justin waller manosphere documentary

Er, why would Justin Waller even agree to the manosphere doc? Louis Theroux has a theory

Claudia Cox

‘It was slightly a power move’

louis theroux hstikkytokky

This is what compelled HSTikkyTokky to sign up for the manosphere doc, as per Louis Theroux

Claudia Cox

‘He kind of worked himself up into a lather’

louis theroux hair

The actual reason Louis Theroux’s hair looks so different in the manosphere doc on Netflix

Claudia Cox

His eyebrows are tattoos

Cambridge University says students stuck in Middle East may have to ‘withdraw’ from studies

Nina Stockdale

The university said there will be ‘no exam allowance’ for those unable to return to Cambridge

Uni of York amongst Russell Group unis whose Vice-Chancellor’s pay rose amid job cuts

Violet Kennerk

The pay rise came despite cuts aiming to save York £15 million this academic year

A deep dive into the women who keep the manosphere alive after Louis Theroux documentary

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The red pill attracts women too

Revelations

Documentary director solves the grisly murder of gay p*rnstar in a crazy way after 35 years

Kieran Galpin

The cold case became an urban legend dubbed the ‘gay Black Dahlia’

Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

Hebe Hancock

I can’t get enough

MAFS Grayson Julia airtime Revelations Week

MAFS Aus’ Grayson reveals why he and Julia barely had any airtime during revelations week

Suchismita Ghosh

They weren’t even included in the red flag, green flag task