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Here’s what Louis Theroux’s doc failed to show about the manosphere, as per uni academics

Experts complained the influencers seemed too glamorous

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere has been a ratings hit. However, some university academics who specialise in the manosphere have called out parts of the doc. Here are the biggest things the Louis Theroux doc failed to teach us about the manosphere, according to uni academics.

The influencers seemed to glamorous, according to one expert

A lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University called out Louis Theroux‘s documentary for making the manosphere influencers seem too glamorous.

Annabel Hoare, a PhD Candidate in Gender-Based Political Violence wrote Louis Theroux’s doc was a “superficial spectacle”.

She argued: “Despite moments of scrutiny, this documentary’s glamorisation of its subjects (epitomised by a slow motion shot of one subject stepping out of a sports car) renders the interrogation superficial. In other words, the show presents performative, profit-driven masculinity through the same aspirational lens that fuels these figures online appeal.”

louis theroux justin

Justin Waller in a car in the documentary
(Image via Netflix)

She complained this “simplifies the vast range of misogynistic and male-supremacist attitudes, beliefs and identities circulating online and downplays the sheer scale of the harm caused by it”.

Academics from Birmingham wanted the doc to show the causes of the manosphere

Dr Sophie King-Hill from the University of Birmingham and Emma Poutney from Birmingham City University also wrote about the documentary. Although they praised some aspect, they complained the doc “gives relatively little attention to exploring the cultural changes which have left young men feeling abandoned and without guidance in modern society.”

They argued: “Often, young men are enticed by this content through humorous and supportive videos which do not display overt misogyny, instead encouraging self-mastery and clear-cut identity guidance, which resonates with many young men today.

“The parasocial mentor relationship that forms then allows for gradual acceptance of more overt ideas when they are later amplified by the algorithm, often perceived by young audiences as entertainment through banter, whilst they are slowly desensitised to the harmful ideas portrayed.”

Louis Theroux’s documentary could have showed more of streamers’ opinions on women

They also called out the documentary for not exposing more of the streamers’ (and particularly Myron Gaines’) idealogical views on women. They wrote the doc “does little to focus on how influencers build narratives of female cruelty and male victimisation”.

Apparently, “this seemingly allows influencers to maintain their legitimacy by denying their misogyny and being able to reframe their ideas as mentorship and honesty, even whilst their broader messaging encourages resentment towards women”.

They worried that Netflix viewers who didn’t have as much prior knowledge of the manosphere might not understand the extent of the streamers’ views.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: HSTikkyTokky Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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