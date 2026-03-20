Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

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It’s been almost 30 years since Louis Theroux first began making documentaries for the BBC. From cults and racism to crime, addiction and extreme love, we all love his signature deadpan style.

His latest documentary, Inside the Manosphere, continues that legacy. If you’ve just finished watching it and want more, here are 10 of the best Louis Theroux documentaries to dive into next.

1. The Most Hated Family in America (2007)

Theroux spends time with the Westboro Baptist Church, one of the most controversial religious groups in the US. His calm, curious approach contrasts sharply with their extreme beliefs, creating a deeply tense but revealing portrait of faith and indoctrination.

2. Louis and the Nazis (2003)

One of his most iconic early works, this episode sees Theroux embed himself with white supremacists in California. It’s an uncomfortable watch, made powerful by his refusal to sensationalise while still exposing the group’s ideology.

3. My Scientology Movie (2015)

Theroux investigates the Church of Scientology by staging reenactments with actors. The result is both funny and unsettling, offering insight into a famously secretive organisation.

4. Extreme Love: Dementia (2012)

A quieter, more emotional piece, this documentary follows people living with dementia and those caring for them in Arizona. It’s a compassionate look at love, loss and the realities of long-term care.

5. A Place for Paedophiles (2009)

One of Theroux’s most challenging films, this explores a treatment facility for sex offenders in California. It’s deeply uncomfortable but also attempts to understand the psychology behind crimes most people would rather not confront.

6. Drinking to Oblivion (2016)

Filmed at King’s College Hospital in London, this documentary focuses on patients suffering from severe alcohol addiction. Theroux captures the cycle of dependency with stark honesty, highlighting both the human cost and systemic pressures.

7. Miami Mega Jail (2011)

This two-part series takes viewers inside one of the largest prison systems in the US. It’s chaotic, often shocking, and offers a raw look at incarceration, mental illness and the justice system.

8. America’s Most Dangerous Pets (2011)

A bizarre and darkly entertaining documentary that explores exotic animal ownership in the US. It notably features a young Joe Exotic, years before Tiger King, giving an early glimpse into that surreal world.

9. Mothers on the Edge (2019)

This deeply moving film focuses on women experiencing postpartum psychosis in specialist mental health units. Theroux handles the subject with sensitivity, shedding light on a rarely discussed condition.

10. Forbidden America: Extreme and Online (2022)

A precursor in many ways to Inside the Manosphere, this series examines how the internet has reshaped extremism. From far-right influencers to online porn culture, it shows how digital spaces can amplify fringe beliefs.

Most of these documentaries are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK, with others accessible via streaming platforms internationally, so there’s plenty to keep you going once you’ve fallen back down the Louis Theroux rabbit hole.

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Featured image credit: Netflix, BBC