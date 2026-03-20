The Tab

Louis Theroux explains why incels are barely mentioned in Netflix’s Inside the Manosphere

They’re a pretty big part of the ideology

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Louis Theroux’s new documentary Inside the Manosphere has been everywhere this week, and people have a lot to say about it. Alongside Netflix’s 2025 drama Adolescence, it’s basically kicked off a whole new wave of conversation about what the “manosphere” actually is and why it’s suddenly such a big deal to incels.

The whole thing borrows from The Matrix. “Taking the red pill” basically means you’ve “woken up” to this supposed reality. From there, it pushes ideas about traditional masculinity, male dominance, and distrust of women. Unsurprisingly, it often spirals into pretty blatant misogyny.

Netflix

Then there’s incels, who sit even deeper in this world. They’re often described as being “black pilled”, meaning they’ve taken these beliefs even further. Louis’s documentary does briefly mention incels, but it doesn’t really go into detail about them.

“Incel” is short for “involuntary celibate”, referring to an online subculture of individuals, mostly heterosexual men, who cannot find romantic or sexual partners despite desiring them.

While not all incels support violence, the culture can normalise misogyny and reinforce the idea that they’re victims of an unfair system, instead of encouraging any kind of personal growth or change.

So why didn’t Louis Theroux focus more on incels?

On Heart Radio, Louis discussed adolescence, and how he wanted to “move the conversation onwards to what is actually driving the manosphere”.

Netflix

He said he didn’t want to “focus on the people that are seeking them out”, (aka the incels), but rather “the people who are feeding them it”, aka the manosphere influencers like HSTikkyTokky. He wanted to see what really drives the manosphere, focusing on “the platforms which are amplifying and disseminating the stuff”.

Basically, instead of zooming in on incels themselves, Louis is more interested in the bigger picture: The content creators, influencers, and algorithms pushing this stuff in the first place.

The logic is that incels don’t exist in a vacuum. They’re often the end point of a pipeline that starts with more mainstream manosphere content, which gradually pulls people deeper in.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: HSTikkyTokky Louis Theroux Netflix
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Sneako

Louis Theroux manosphere influencer admits to watching gay p*rn amid x-rated photo leak

Myron Gaines Angie end relationship

Myron Gaines’ ex Angie reveals what pushed her to end their relationship after Louis Theroux doc

The full explanation of where HSTikkyTokky got his stupid name from, that even he hates

Latest

Cambridge University says students stuck in Middle East may have to ‘withdraw’ from studies

Nina Stockdale

The university said there will be ‘no exam allowance’ for those unable to return to Cambridge

Uni of York amongst Russell Group unis whose Vice-Chancellor’s pay rose amid job cuts

Violet Kennerk

The pay rise came despite cuts aiming to save York £15 million this academic year

A deep dive into the women who keep the manosphere alive after Louis Theroux documentary

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The red pill attracts women too

Revelations

Documentary director solves the grisly murder of gay p*rnstar in a crazy way after 35 years

Kieran Galpin

The cold case became an urban legend dubbed the ‘gay Black Dahlia’

Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

Hebe Hancock

I can’t get enough

MAFS Grayson Julia airtime Revelations Week

MAFS Aus’ Grayson reveals why he and Julia barely had any airtime during revelations week

Suchismita Ghosh

They weren’t even included in the red flag, green flag task

A look at Gia’s 10-year marriage before MAFS Australia, and her ‘biggest regret’

Ellissa Bain

This reason she got divorced his sad

Samie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars 2026

Messy posts and a telling video: A complete rundown of the downfall of Samie and Ciaran

Hayley Soen

Love Island lovers, take a seat

University of York comments on meningitis outbreak in Kent

Violet Kennerk

A public health alert has confirmed two deaths and 29 confirmed or suspected cases so far

York’s quiet spaces show how universities can better support neurodivergent students

Shannon Downing

The University of York is expanding sensory friendly spaces to improve accessibility across campus

Cambridge University says students stuck in Middle East may have to ‘withdraw’ from studies

Nina Stockdale

The university said there will be ‘no exam allowance’ for those unable to return to Cambridge

Uni of York amongst Russell Group unis whose Vice-Chancellor’s pay rose amid job cuts

Violet Kennerk

The pay rise came despite cuts aiming to save York £15 million this academic year

A deep dive into the women who keep the manosphere alive after Louis Theroux documentary

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The red pill attracts women too

Revelations

Documentary director solves the grisly murder of gay p*rnstar in a crazy way after 35 years

Kieran Galpin

The cold case became an urban legend dubbed the ‘gay Black Dahlia’

Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

Hebe Hancock

I can’t get enough

MAFS Grayson Julia airtime Revelations Week

MAFS Aus’ Grayson reveals why he and Julia barely had any airtime during revelations week

Suchismita Ghosh

They weren’t even included in the red flag, green flag task

A look at Gia’s 10-year marriage before MAFS Australia, and her ‘biggest regret’

Ellissa Bain

This reason she got divorced his sad

Samie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars 2026

Messy posts and a telling video: A complete rundown of the downfall of Samie and Ciaran

Hayley Soen

Love Island lovers, take a seat

University of York comments on meningitis outbreak in Kent

Violet Kennerk

A public health alert has confirmed two deaths and 29 confirmed or suspected cases so far

York’s quiet spaces show how universities can better support neurodivergent students

Shannon Downing

The University of York is expanding sensory friendly spaces to improve accessibility across campus