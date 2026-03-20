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Sneako

Louis Theroux manosphere influencer admits to watching gay p*rn amid x-rated photo leak

‘I saw a muscular dude twerking glitter off of his back’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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There’s been another resurfaced clip of Sneako, one of the male influencers featured in Louis Theroux’s new Netflix documentary about the manosphere.

Though not as prominent as figures such as HSTikkyTokky and Justin Waller, Sneako is one of the guys in Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere. He embodies the pro-MAGA Christian nationalist movement and spends most of his time on the doc moaning about Sam Smith. Random, I know.

Though he was once friends with the patriarch of the red pill movement, Andrew Tate, they’ve since had a falling out. Andrew claims it’s because Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, is secretly gay.

“He started saying, ‘Isn’t it normal just to try new things? Don’t you think it is normal to be curious? How do you know if you are really gay or not unless you try it?’ When I realised what he was suggesting, I thought the best thing I could do was stop talking to him,” he alleged.

Then x-rated pictures started to leak on Twitter, with many claiming that it was Sneako’s “gay p*rn past” coming into the light. In reality, Sneako claimed that “most” of the pictures were fake, others were sent to a girl when he was 17, and that some were from modelling shoots for high fashion brands.

Sneako has been addressing claims after the Louis Theroux doc

After the pictures leaked online, Sneako explained that Andrew Tate was on some sort of vendetta against him. Videos were being shared far and wide from his past streams, and many seemed to come from pro-Andrew Tate clipping accounts.

In another, which amassed 114k views on Twitter alone, Sneako was on stream with a friend. He admitted to watching gay p*rn at an earlier age, but he didn’t like it.

“When I was like 14, I thought I was gay, and I watched gay p*rn,” he said. “It’s not for me. I went to a gay nightclub with my gay friends. It was a gay club, I’m not complaining. I saw a muscular dude twerking glitter off of his back, and I know that I am not gay.”

When Andrew teased exposing Sneako to the world, Sneako already knew what he was going to bring up. The nudes were one thing, and this podcast interview another.

“I already know what the tactic is going to be; these people are easy to read. What he’s going to do: He’s going to bring up clips from a podcast from like five or six years ago, where I was a standup comedian at the time,” he argued.

“We were joking, the stream was joking, about whether or not you’ve ever thought of being gay. Yeah, it’s a joke.”

Andrew Tate has yet to offer proof that Sneako is gay, and all evidence suggests the opposite.

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere is now streaming. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter

More on: Influencers LGBTQ+ Louis Theroux Netflix
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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