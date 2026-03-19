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Here’s why Myron Gaines even agreed to be in the Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere doc

Myron is claiming he ‘let them take the bait’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Many Netflix viewers have wondered why manosphere influencers would agree to be in a Louis Theroux documentary. Like, did they not check out his IMDb, and see how people usually come across in his shows? In Myron Gaines’s extensive ramblings about the documentary, he’s revealed why he wanted to be in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.

In Myron Gaines’s rants on X, he claims he “knew” he would not come across well in the Netflix documentary, but he had a plan for Louis Theroux to be “exposed”.

He wrote on 11th March: “Hey Louis Theroux, you activated my trap card. You’re next to be exposed.”

Myron later explained: “For those wondering, I recorded hours of footage of Louis as insurance during filming. I also made a response video eight months ago, because I knew this would happen, so I let them take the bait.”

On 12th March, he called Louis Theroux “disingenuous as ever”. He wrote: “He selectively edited and framed the footage to push a clear agenda, conveniently omitting key context and moments that would have told the full, unfiltered story. Fully expecting this, I recorded all my interactions with Louis Theroux and his team. Tonight, I am exposing exactly what he was too scared to include. The audience deserves the truth, not a curated hit piece.

Louis Theroux interviewing Myron (Image via Netflix)

Louis Theroux interviewing Myron
(Image via Netflix)

During a livestream entitled “Inside The Theoruxsphere Of Lies”, Myron did share recordings in which he and his then girlfriend Angie spoke more about their “one-way monogamous” relationship to Louis Theroux. Myron claimed on X that he “crushed [Louis Theroux’s] ‘credibility’ from selective editing and removing five to eight hours of content to remove context.”

Many viewers felt that instead of questioning Louis Theroux “credibility”, this extra footage actually made Myron seem worse.

Louis Theroux has previously defended his style of filmmaking. He told Tudum: “My view is always I’m not trying to embarrass them or trick them in any way. I am trying to tell the truth, and I will confront them appropriately. I’m not trying to pick a fight. I’m just trying to understand them, get my questions answered, and then challenge and push back on the parts that don’t make sense to me or strike me as dangerous.”

His ex-girlfriend Angie, claims she ended up in the documentary for a very different reason. She said in a TikTok: “First of all, I never wanted to be part of any documentary whatsoever. I was never told or asked to be in a documentary until the moment of. I was stupid enough to not read a contract before signing it, and that’s how I ended up in that documentary.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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