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Myron Gaines shares ‘proof’ Louis Theroux misled people in Netflix doc with cut footage

He also tried to get an embarrassing Angie scene cut

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Myron Gaines has claimed he has “proof” that Louis Theroux misled people in his Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere, while also admitting he tried to get footage of him and his girlfriend removed from the show.

The controversial streamer, who appears in the documentary alongside his now ex-girlfriend Angie, said he contacted producers in an attempt to stop a particular scene from airing. According to Gaines, he wanted the moment cut because of concerns for Angie’s safety.

Netflix

However, plenty of people online think the real reason was that the scene made him look bad.

Inside the Manosphere follows Theroux as he explores online male-dominance influencers and the communities around them. Gaines is featured in the film discussing his views on relationships, including what he describes as “one-way monogamy”, where a woman is expected to stay loyal to him while he is free to have multiple partners.

At one point in the documentary, Theroux speaks privately with Angie and asks whether she’s actually happy with Gaines’ views on monogamy and his wish to have multiple wives.

Later on, the film suggests Gaines wasn’t thrilled about that conversation being included. Angie never appears again after the scene, and a note at the end reveals the pair split after filming wrapped.

Since the documentary aired, Gaines has accused Theroux of editing their exchanges to present him “out of context”. He even uploaded footage he recorded himself of the discussion in an attempt to show what he says was left out.

In the longer clip, Angie explains they’d had “a weird relationship in the past where he was seeing other girls, kind of like taking seriously, kind of not”.

She also said that if Gaines’ idea of multiple wives ever became reality “it will have to be some special girls that we have to be in some sort of connection”.

Gaines added that his girlfriend “would need to like the other girl” if they were going to bring someone else into the relationship, while Theroux responded that he thought polygamy would be “hard” regardless.

Angie appeared unconvinced by the idea, saying: “I don’t see it happening right now because he works too much, he barely has time for me.”

As it turned out, the relationship didn’t last anyway. Gaines later said the pair broke up because Angie wanted a family and he “can’t give that to her right now”.

Despite claiming Theroux tried to “spin” a narrative with the documentary, not everyone is buying Gaines’ argument.

Some people replying to the clip said the extended conversation actually “makes him look worse”, pointing out that Angie seemed hesitant about the one-way monogamy idea.

Others argued the extra context should have been included, with one person noting Angie “made an uncomfortable face when answering the question”.

Meanwhile, during a seven-hour livestream about the documentary, Gaines repeatedly criticised Netflix, calling it “woke garbage” and insisting that once he was finished responding, “no one” would take Theroux seriously again.

Gaines had already gone viral earlier this year after appearing in clips with other right-wing streamers playing Kanye West’s song “Heil Hitler” and singing along.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Louis Theroux Netflix Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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